Indigenous Northern Territory man forces Santos gas project to stop

A Tiwi islander has won a landmark federal court case calling for drilling to be halted on a massive gas project northwest of Darwin.

Federal Judge Mordecai Bromberg ruled that the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority should not have approved drilling for the Tiwi Islands.

Tiwi Islander Dennis Tipakalippa launched legal action in June, saying the regulator should not have allowed Santos to drill eight wells in the Barossa gas field, 265 km northwest of Darwin.

A Tiwi islander has won a landmark case in Federal Court calling for a halt to drilling on a massive gas project northwest of Darwin (photo, stock image of an offshore rig at sea)

Tiwi Islander Dennis Tipakalippa, right, next to Tiwi Island Regional Council mayor Pirrawayingi Puruntatameri, after testifying in court at Pitjamirra on Melville Island, Northern Territory, on August 22, 2022

The Munupi elder said he had not been consulted about the company’s environmental plan and feared the project would harm his people’s Zeeland.

Santos, Australia’s second largest independent gas producer, said it had all the necessary approvals after consulting with stakeholders.

But in a verdict handed down Wednesday afternoon, Justice Bromberg said the regulator was not allowed to legally determine that the project’s drilling plan met legal criteria.

The federal judge ordered regulatory approval to be set aside and the current drilling ban will continue until Oct. 6.

Santos agreed last month to halt most of his work ahead of Wednesday’s ruling.

The company said it would not drill new wells in the Barossa gas field and would stop before breaking through the gas reservoir on the first drilling.

During last month’s week-long hearing, the court sat on Melville Island where Justice Bromberg heard from several witnesses in word, song and dance.

The court was told about the Munupi people’s bond with the land and sea, and how they feared the Santos project would harm the environment and affect their way of life and spiritual well-being.

Santos argued that the traditional owners of the Tiwi Islands are not relevant stakeholders in the Barossa project, so they do not need to be consulted.

The $3.6 billion ($A5.2b) offshore natural gas development is expected to create up to 600 jobs and feed gas 280 km to the Darwin LNG facility, with first production expected in 2025.

The company said the project, which it bought from ConocoPhillips in 2020, is 43 percent complete and on track.

The drilling over which the lawsuit is pending began in July and is expected to be completed in 2025.