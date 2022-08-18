Indigenous journalist Narelda Jacobs weighs in on debate about ‘racist’ statues being torn down

Indigenous journalist Narelda Jacobs joins the debate about the removal of ‘racist’ historical statues.

Jacobs appeared in The Project on Tuesday evening, speaking about the decision of Hobart City Council to knock down a statue of William Crowther, who in 1869 removed the skull of Aboriginal William Lanne and sent it to London nine years before becoming Prime Minister of Hobart became.

Jacobs, 46, asked hosts Waleed Aly and Peter Helliar, ‘Who is that person and who is more worthy of being there?’

‘The scientific research that has been done during that time is so shocking,’ adds Jacobs.

“There is an abundance of culture and an abundance of First Nations people in Lutruwita/Tasmania that is celebrated now as it should have been then.”

“There are still the traps that are thousands and thousands of years old, you know?” she added.

“When you talk about who is inferior or superior, look only at the things that are still standing. The middens, evidence of a very sophisticated culture and way of life that existed at the time.

“Then you look at an image from the 1800s of a man who was prime minister for a year. And he pretty much built it himself, no one else would build it for William Crowther.”

Aly, Helliar and Stephens all agreed with Jacobs.

Monday night’s debate became heated over the topic of the statue’s removal in Tasmania.

Steve Price, co-host of the project, argued that everyday Aussies are happy to see historical figures honored with statues and don’t want history to be “erased.”

But Carrie Bickmore lashed out at the conservative commentator, saying that learning about history means making changes.

“If they were founded by the public, then maybe that public didn’t have all the information at the time,” she said.

Price replied that ‘maybe they had all the information and things have changed, times have changed’.

Comedian Helliar also joined in on the controversial topic that is playing out in the US, UK and Europe, as younger generations question whether statues of historical figures should remain if they have been tainted by racism or brutality.

“It didn’t know history at all,” Helliar said.

“It just means we don’t stop being celebrated the way a statue invites you.”

A stoked Price said, “I think rioters would like us to knock down every statue of Captain Cook or get rid of every statue of Captain Phillip.”

He referred to James Cook, who made the first recorded European contact with the east coast of Australia, and Arthur Phillip, the first governor of the colony of New South Wales.

Aly said viewing statues of historical figures is “a spectrum.”

“The Crowther case is a special one, because of what he is said to have done,” he said.

“I think there are those who would say come down, Cook might be something else… I’d just be wary of saying you’re talking about monolithic views across the board.”

Price replied that he didn’t like “erasing history…I’m very uncomfortable tearing down statues.”

Hobart City Council voted 7 to 4 Monday night to remove the Franklin Square statue in the capital’s CBD after years of campaigning by Aboriginal groups.

Removing the statue from Franklin Square, in Hobart’s CBD, will cost about $20,000, but there are also plans to move it elsewhere.

The bronze statue, erected in 1889, has long been controversial in Hobart.

Indigenous activists praised the decision to remove Mr Crowther’s statue, labeling it “racist” and “barbaric”.

The municipality estimates it will cost another $50,000 to install a new monument.

In 2021, an artist painted his head and hands red as part of a re-imagining of the statue, symbolizing the body part Mr Crowther removed and that he had “blood on his hands” from the mutilation.

The proposal was outlined in a report from Hobart City Council that claimed too many white men were being commemorated in the city and more “relocations” would take place.

Councilor Simon Behrakis attacked the plan as a “distraction with waking leftists about working to solve problems that actually affect Hobartians’ lives.”

‘It is important that we recognize all aspects of history, including the bad sides. That is not the same as sanitizing or censoring history,” he said in an earlier social media post about the statue.

Michael Mansell, chairman of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania, one of the most vocal critics of the statue of William Crowther, said the plan to move it elsewhere was “illogical”.

“If the reason you take down a statue is because what that person did was so offensive, you couldn’t put it in any other context because people will remember what that man stood for,” he said.

“Slicing up dead bodies just because they’re Aboriginals and treat them like fair game, (as) animals. No matter what good that person did, the magnitude of the atrocity is striking.”

Mr Mansell said all other statues with a similar ‘terrible history’ should also be removed.

William Lanne was considered Tasmania’s last ‘full-blooded’ Aboriginal man when he died of cholera and dysentery at the age of 34.

In a gruesome piece of history, Mr Crowther broke into the morgue where Mr Lanne’s body lay on behalf of London’s Royal College of Surgeons.

Mr Crowther beheaded (Mr Lanne), cut open his face and peeled off the skin, removed his skull and replaced it with the skull of a white man stolen from another corpse in the morgue. Then he stitched it up again, trying to cover up his crime.’

The move was already condemned by then.

Mr Lanne’s brain was exhibited at an exhibition in London in 1912.

Mr. Crowther was known as a naturalist and surgeon, but his life was marked by his infamous actions in exhuming and mutilating bodies in the name of science.