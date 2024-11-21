Indigenous group wants decision-making powers over how Australia’s history is taught in schools as part of treaty

An elected First People state assembly wants to have a say in how Indigenous history is taught in schools with truth-telling research for ongoing input.

Victoria’s First People’s Assembly, which is launching treaty negotiations between itself and the state government on Thursday, said it was not seeking to make specific changes to the curriculum but rather to have a continuing role in its development.

Assembly co-chair Rueben Berg said the work of the state’s indigenous truth-telling inquiry, called the Yoorrook Justice Commission, should be incorporated into history lessons and have the body make decisions about what is taught.

To do this, the body could draw on a “huge range of knowledge” from indigenous Victorians, Berg said. the guardian.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has previously said the truth-telling commission The findings could be included in the curriculum to teach children about the state’s past and persistent inequalities.

Modeled after South Africa’s post-apartheid ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ hearings, Yoorrook has the same powers as a royal commission and can subpoena documents and summon witnesses.

While it does not exercise judicial power, it can refer information about suspected crimes to law enforcement authorities.

Allen gave public testimony before the Commission in April.

First Victorian People’s Assembly co-chair Rueben Berg (pictured right) said the truth-telling body could draw on “a huge range of expertise” to help oversee the plan. school studies.

“The Prime Minister shared her reflections on how the state’s history had deliberately excluded the ‘bloodstains of colonization’ for too long,” the Assembly’s October annual report states.

Berg said he wanted Victoria to experience truth-telling beyond the commission’s work and is proposing “local” sessions.

“We can make sure that the truth reaches different cities and different regions and is able to describe the cumulative impact of all those different things in those particular regions, so that everyone who lives in that area can understand the impact of colonization” , he stated.

Berg also said the assembly was willing to take a broader role in determining Indigenous place names.

“We want to eliminate some of the barriers that exist in the dual naming process,” he said.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said there was no timetable for treaty negotiations due to begin this month.

The Assembly’s annual report published in October said that In addition to a state-level treaty, there will be separate traditional owner treaties in regions of Victoria to ensure “local knowledge can inform community-level decision-making”.

In its negotiations, the Assembly also seeks “the power to hold the Victorian government to account on its promises and the ability to scrutinize policies, practices and services to ensure they live up to and meet the mob’s expectations.” “.

A treaty should also say how and when the recommendations of the Yoorrook Justice Commission will be implemented.

Other proposals put forward by the 33-member elected assembly include earlier access to senior cards for First Nations Victorians, community-owned and managed public housing and a public holiday to celebrate Indigenous culture and history.

Allen said there was no deadline for treaty negotiations and any agreement reached would have to be approved by parliament.

Following the defeat of Indigenous Voice in Parliament, which was opposed by the majority of Victorians and also fell nationally, the opposition withdrew its support for the treaty process.