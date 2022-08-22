Indigenous boy Quaden Bayles whose bullying video went viral to star in next Mad Max film Furiosa 

Quaden Bayles, the native boy with dwarfism whose fight against bullying touched the world, will appear in the latest installment of the Mad Max movie franchise.

Director George Miller has cast the now 11-year-old in a small role in his upcoming film Furiosa, a prequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic action hit Fury Road.

Quaden’s move to the big screen follows a successful foray into Instagram, where he has 288,000 followers and can earn up to $2,600 per sponsored post.

Hugh Jackman is one of Quaden’s many high-profile supporters and he recently met native rap star The Kid Laroi.

It was already known that the boy from Queensland would appear as an extra in Miller’s next film Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Ilba and Tilda Swinton.

But Miller has also cast Quaden in Furiosa, due out in 2024 and starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Furiosa, the fifth film in the Max Max series that began with Mel Gibson as the title character in 1979, will also star Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

It tells the backstory of Fury Road’s terrifying heroine Furiosa, played in Charlize Theron’s earlier film.

Miller revealed in an interview with Good weekend how he was prompted to put Quaden in front of the camera after his mother Yarraka Bayles posted a disturbing video of her son on Facebook in February 2020.

In the video, Quaden, who was born with a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, was shown sobbing uncontrollably and asking for a knife to kill himself after being bullied at school.

At the beginning of the five minute clip, Ms Bayles said: ‘I just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying incident, called the principal and I want people to know this is the effect bullying has. This is what bullying does.’

“So can you please educate your children, your families, your friends, because it only takes one more time…and you wonder why children kill themselves.

“We’re trying to be as strong as possible and only share the highlights…but this is how bullying affects a nine-year-old.”

The viral video caught the attention of celebrities around the world who showed their support for Quaden and his family in the fight against bullying.

Hollywood superstar Jackman posted a video to Twitter saying, “Quaden, you’re stronger than you know, mate. And come what may, you have a friend in me.’

The Wolverine actor urged his fans to “please be nice to each other.”

Miller was also struck by the video and, according to Good Weekend, was upset by a suggestion by News Corp columnist Miranda Devine that Ms. Bayles might have coached Quaden.

Devine, who repeatedly claimed the video may have been a scam, later apologized and reached a settlement with the Bayles family ahead of federal court action.

Miller, who trained and worked as a doctor before becoming an Oscar-winning filmmaker, acknowledged that Quaden hadn’t acted.

“What the hell would she know about that?” he told Good Weekend of Devine’s comments. “That really got me excited.”

Miller had invited Quaden to appear in Three Thousand Years of Longing – described as a dark fantasy film – before Devine apologized.

“It was good for us and it was good for him,” Miller told the magazine. “And he did so well that he has a small part in Furiosa.”

Ms. Bayles shared Quaden’s original video in an effort to raise awareness about the impact of bullying.

She said at the time that while she would have preferred to keep such a harrowing moment private, she felt she had no choice but to go public.

In the same month the video was released, Quaden led the NRL’s native All-Stars team against the New Zealand Maori Kiwis at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

He was photographed with Aboriginal rugby league stars Johnathan Thurston, Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.

American comedian Brad Williams raised more than $700,000 through a GoFundMe page for Quaden to send mother and son to Disneyland, but the family donated the money to charity.

By the end of 2020, Quaden was Google’s most popular ‘trending kid’ in Australia, with more users searching for his name than anyone under the age of 18.

Quaden has since gained fame on Instagram and has a popular TikTok account.

In addition to sharing inspiring anti-bullying messages, Quaden’s Instagram account – which is run by his family – is used to promote various brands.

According to Instagram Money Calculator, Quaden could earn up to $2,600 per sponsored post on the platform.

Three Thousand Years of Longing had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, when it received a six-minute standing ovation from the audience.

The release is scheduled for September 1 in Australia.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit: or Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636