Indigenous Australians absent from launch of government plan to end violence against women

A launch panel for the government’s national plan to eradicate violence against women has been strikingly lacking in diversity — despite the shocking numbers of abuse in indigenous communities.

Federal Social Affairs Minister Amanda Rishworth unveiled the plan in Melbourne on Monday, along with Women’s Minister Katy Gallagher and several female state and federal MPs.

The National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children, approved by all state and territory cabinets, describes the “epidemic proportions” of domestic, familial and sexual violence in Australia and outlines the disproportionately high rates among First Nations people.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women are 34 times more likely to be hospitalized for domestic violence than non-Indigenous women.

They are also three times more likely to be victims of sexual assault and more likely to be victims of a fatal attack.

But the panel announcing the plan to lower rates did not include a single First Nations representative, despite several serving at both the state and federal levels.

Ms Rishworth was forced to address the absence, telling reporters ‘we have been very clear about how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are embedded in this plan’.

“There is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders advisory group that is developing the action plan that will be committed to ensuring the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are heard,” she said.

She added that a second plan is being developed that will specifically target First Nations communities, but could not provide a timeline on when that would be released.

Ms Rishworth had to clumsily explain the plan’s focus on Indigenous communities, despite not being represented on the panel (pictured)

She said the “unique perspective of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and children” in the new report would be “represented across the board.”

“We want to work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to develop that plan,” she said.

The plan, unveiled on Monday, draws attention to the worrying statistic that in Australia, on average, a woman is murdered by a current partner or ex every ten days.

The report outlines a number of areas of prevention, response and recovery, including promoting gender equality, improving attitudes, early intervention, increasing access to support, aligning support and coordination between systems.

There will be two five-year action plans that will include specific commitments and investments from governments, as well as the self-contained First Nations National Plan.

Ms Rishworth said there needed to be a change in conversations about domestic and family violence.

For example, how often do you hear people say ‘why didn’t she leave?’ I mean, the main question is, ‘why does he choose to use force against her?’ she said.

The national plan will also focus on how gender inequality fuels violence against women (Photo: International Women’s March in Sydney, 2020)

“We need to promote more respectful relationships. We really need to increase gender equality. All these things play a role in actually tackling violence against women and children.’

The Australian Human Rights Commission welcomed the plan and called on all levels of government to provide the necessary funds.

“It is encouraging that all Australian governments are behind the plan and ambitious goal to end gender-based violence within a generation,” said Kate Jenkins, Commissioner for Gender Discrimination.

‘To make this a success, all governments will have to invest heavily in prevention and recovery strategies.’

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14