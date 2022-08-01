Indigenous ABC presenter wants ‘reparations’, justice for Aboriginal people in Voice to Parliament

A senior ABC editor has called for the planned Indigenous vote to parliament to include “reparations” and for the “transfer of power” and “control” to Aboriginal people.

Reparations include making good for an injustice that has been done, by providing payment or other assistance to those who have been wronged.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanian came under criticism from some quarters over the Vote’s ill-defined and very broad powers to work on Parliament – after announcing a referendum on it over the next three years.

Among them was Indigenous Australians coalition spokesman Julian Leeser, who said ‘we need to see more of the details’ while broadly supporting the idea of ​​a race-based body that will have the power to instruct the government. on any policy affecting Aboriginal people.

On the Insiders program, Public Broadcasting Editor Bridget Brennan filled in some of the blanks about what she thinks the Voice should mean.

“This has to be about justice. It must be about reparations. It should be about empowering Aboriginal communities,” she said.

Senator Jacinta Price of the country’s Liberal Party (pictured) called the vote in parliament ‘a justrein’

So far, the only thing that is certain about the Vote to Parliament is what the referendum question will be.

The question likely to be asked to the public is, “Do you support an amendment to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vote?”

The prime minister fears giving too much detail would lead people to vote ‘no’ if they ‘disagree with one in 50’ clauses.

“We’re not doing that, we’re learning from history,” said Mr Albanese, referring to the failed 1999 referendum on Australia becoming a republic, which many voted out not because they were against it in principle, but because there was a conflict about how the head of state would be elected.

Speaking at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory on Sunday, Ms Brennan said a vote to parliament would not replace the federal parliament.

“Parliament will of course have ultimate supremacy,” she said.

What are reparations? Reparations include making good for an injustice that has been done, by providing payment or other assistance to those who have been wronged. They can also be the compensation for war damage paid by a defeated state.

‘But what kind of power transfer does this mean for the natives, because that has to happen.’

Ms Brennan said the Prime Minister has a difficult task ahead of him, which is to convince people across the country to vote yes in the referendum.

“(Mr. Albanese) is going to have several groceries to sell to people. But I actually think there’s a need for a transformative change now,” she said.

Ms Brennan, who has the legacy of Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta, stressed that a vote to parliament must be strong and powerful.

“If we imagine what a Vote (to Parliament) would look like, I think it should have teeth, that it should be feared (and) revered.

‘It has to be a building, an institution that has much more than a voice. It should have some control and autonomy,” she said.

The Aboriginal flag is on display in Canberra. A referendum on an indigenous vote to parliament is expected to be held next year.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured with Aboriginal dancers at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory

However, there was concern that leaving the parameters of the Voice undefined would make the risk too powerful.

Janet Albrechtsen, columnist at The Australian, said the wording of the constitutional amendment that the Voice is bringing about should include Parliament’s right to abolish it.

Poll Should the Australian Constitution be amended to include an Indigenous vote to parliament? Yes 41 votes

no 417 votes

I’m not sure, I need to know more about it 59 votes

“The only surefire way to ensure that this new indigenous body does not turn into an unholy scale governance disaster is to give parliament ultimate control to abolish it,” she wrote.

She also argued that the wording in the Constitution establishing the Vote should limit the Vote’s role to submitting representations to parliament and MPs, and not – as the proposed wording says – to lobby the ‘executive government’ on the fine details of policy.

“By extending the reach of this body to anything done by the executive government, it could permanently question anything about the office of ministers or officials,” Ms Albrechtsen wrote. “This extension is an act of massive overdraft that will radically change our system of government.”

Anthony Albanese is pictured at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory on July 30, 2022

However, Ms Brennan said it is important that The Voice has ‘much more than just an advisory role’.

During the same panel as Ms. Brennan, Stan Grant, host of ABC’s Q&A program, said many questions about the referendum remain to be answered.

“(Without knowing) how many details will come before the referendum, what the opposition is doing is critical,” he said.

‘We know that the bar is set very high when adopting a referendum.’

Linda Burney, the minister for Indigenous Australians, will answer some of that in Monday’s Q&A (ABC, 9:36 p.m.), which has already been taped at the Garma Festival.

“There’s a lot of information coming to the community about what people vote for. It would be crazy if that didn’t happen,” she will say.

ABC’s Indigenous Affairs editor Bridget Brennan (pictured) said a Voice to Parliament ‘should be about reparations’

Some of the criticism of the process of getting a vote in parliament has come from the indigenous community.

On Facebook, Senator Jacinta Price, a Warlpiri-Celtic woman, wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “The vote is (led) by members of the indigenous elite who have spent their lives on the backs of the most marginalized and have changed nothing for them. .

“The Voice to Parliament is a gravy train trying to anchor itself in the constitution, so despite its failures and lack of accountability, it can never be dismantled.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the ABC to ask for comment whether it supports Ms Brennan’s comments about the Voice to Parliament.