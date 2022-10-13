India’s top court split on school ban on Muslim headscarves

NEW DELHI (AP) – Two Indian Supreme Court judges disagreed on Thursday over a ban on the wearing of the hijab, a headscarf used by Muslim women, in educational institutions and referred the sensitive issue to a larger bench of three or more more judges to settle.

Judges Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia have issued a split ruling after hearing petitions filed by a group of Muslims against the ruling of a high court in Karnataka state. The state court had refused to suspend a government order issued in February banning people from wearing clothing that disrupts equality, integrity and public order in schools and universities.

Karnataka State Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Thursday that the ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions in the state will remain in effect until the highest court decides whether the Muslim headscarf is an essential religious practice in Islam.

The dispute started early this year when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district banned students wearing headscarves from classrooms, sparking protests from Muslims who said they were being stripped of their basic rights to education and religion.

Hindu students launched counter-protests by wearing saffron shawls, a color closely associated with that religion and favored by Hindu nationalists.

More schools in the state followed suit with similar bans, and the state’s Supreme Court banned students from wearing hijab and other religious clothing. The Muslim groups filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the ban.

Supreme Court Gupta said Thursday there was a dissenting opinion and the case should be referred to a larger bench of more than two judges. He rejected the appeal of Muslim groups against the government order.

However, Justice Dhulia said there was no need to practice essential religious practices and the state’s supreme court had taken the wrong path. “It was just a matter of choice. One thing that was most important to me was raising a . . . child,’ he said.

During the quarrels, the petitioners claimed that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab in class would jeopardize their education as they might not go to school anymore.

However, the state government claimed its order to ban the hijab in classrooms was “religion neutral”.

Karnataka’s state ban does not apply to other Indian states, but the Supreme Court ruling could set a precedent for the rest of the country.

Violence and hate speech against Muslims has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party, which also controls the state of Karnataka.

Muslims, who make up 14% of India’s nearly 1.4 billion people, fear being marginalized as a minority in India and see a hijab ban as a worrying escalation of Hindu nationalism under Modi’s government.

Some human rights activists have expressed concern that the ban could increase Islamophobia.

