Indiana woman is found dead after getting trapped in her home as it was swept away in floodwater

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An elderly woman died locked in her Southeast Indiana home after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding.

The devastating floods occurred on Saturday night after torrential rain swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties, causing water levels to rise dramatically.

In the span of three hours, the regions were hit by nine inches of rain — with overwhelming torrents of rushing water suddenly rushing through streets like rivers, swinging cars and trailers and making several roads completely impassable.

Amid the chaos, firefighters in the mostly rural provinces reported several missing persons as the water separated the families and claimed the lives of several pets. However, after several hours of searching through the night, almost all of them were located – except for one.

One woman — a senior who was unable to leave her home due to flooding that flooded her street within minutes — wasn’t so lucky.

Scroll down for video:

Over the span of three hours, Switzerland and the Jefferson counties were struck by overwhelming torrents of rushing water that suddenly rushed through streets like rivers, swaying cars and trailers and making several roads completely impassable. The devastating flood also washed away homes and killed a woman who became trapped when the flood broke out

The devastating flooding occurred on Saturday night after torrential rain swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties, raising water levels. Aerial photos on Sunday show some of the devastation in the affected regions

Police first received the report of the trapped woman at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, when the flooding first erupted, and were immediately dispatched to the house.

When they arrived, however, the house had been washed away by the floodwaters – along with another house and six residents. They couldn’t find anyone.

More reports of extensive flooding would come over the next few hours, as families struggled to find pets and loved ones amid the unrest, and police continued to search for missing people.

By 8pm they were all found safe and unharmed – except for the aforementioned woman. She was not found until rescue officials resumed their search the next day, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) downriver from where her home had been swept away, police said.

The woman, who was confirmed by officials to be a senior, has yet to be formally identified, but her relative spoke to local outlet WHAS11 News on Sunday.

They said that after searching for the woman all night, they are now searching for all their belongings and pieces of what had been lost in the house they shared with the victim – now scattered over miles of land and water.

WHAS11 has not disclosed the identity of the woman’s next of kin. The Jefferson County coroner’s office is currently confirming her identity. No other information about the death has been released.