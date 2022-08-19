Indiana widow faces murder charges with getting ‘lover’ to execute firefighter husband on driveway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, allegedly shot and killed her firefighter Robert Doe in the driveway of their home after a service in 2019

An Indiana widow is charged with murder after allegedly murdering her husband, a firefighter, in their driveway three years ago.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, reportedly executed husband Robert Doerr after returning home from a 12-hour shift in February 2019.

She was only charged this week with perjury, but is charged with murder.

She has been in jail since last month after initially being charged with perjury for lying about erasing cell phone data involving her ‘lover’.

The lover, who was an alleged accomplice in the murder, was 41-year-old Larry Ali Richmond Sr, of Evansville. He has been in prison since 2019 for gun possession.

Evansville Police say firefighter Robert Doerr was shot dead outside his home on Feb. 26, 2019.

Robert Doerr is pictured during happier times with his wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr

Richmond was dating Fox-Doerr when Robert, who had been a firefighter in Evansville for nearly 30 years, was murdered.

“This senseless selfish act will forever leave a void in Robby’s family, his friends and his colleagues,” Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said at a news conference Thursday. “Today is the first step in seeing some sort of justice for Robbie.”

Evansville fire chief Mike Larson said the charges meant the community could finally get “some closure” over Doerr’s loss.

Larry Richmond Sr. Has been in custody since 2019 for federal gun possession, but confessed to the murder of a fellow inmate in prison

“The people of Evansville have lost a firefighter who always did his best to save lives and property.

“More importantly, he was a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather,” Larson explained at a news conference.

“We are relieved that the long wait is over and that the individuals involved in this murder are being brought to justice, not only for Robby’s murder, but also for the pain they inflict on his family, his friends and our department.” caused,” continued Chief Larson.

The sudden move in the case and Fox-Doerr’s arrest came after Richmond allegedly confessed to a fellow inmate who is also serving his sentence.

Richmond confessed to the murder while in prison, adding that he had been in a relationship with Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.

Fox-Doerr is also said to have called Richmond to talk to him about five minutes prior to the murder.

There was no record of such a call on her cellphone after she deleted the call from her phone, as she didn’t want investigators to think she was having an affair.

Fox-Doerr is being held on $50,000 bail on the perjury charge.