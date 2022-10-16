Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermottthe mayor of Hammond, struggles to get to grips with Young, who has huge fundraising and organizational advantages in seeking his second term.

Libertarian James Sceniak also participates in the debate, which is hosted by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission and broadcast on several TV stations across the state.

Young has pursued a front-runner strategy by largely ignoring McDermott, who has been the mayor of Hammond since 2004 but is little known outside of northwestern Indiana.

Despite Democrats and Republicans fighting fiercely for control of the current 50-50 Senate, the Indiana Senate race has not seen the tens of millions in outside spending it attracted four years ago when Republican Mike Braun defeated Democratic U.S. Senator Joe. Donnelly defeated and in 2016 when Young won the Senate seat over former Democratic US Senator Evan Bayh.

Young avoided a primary challenge this year, despite not fully embracing Donald Trump’s presidency — and not getting Trump’s approval. Young voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, but voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s election win.

McDermott, a lawyer and US Navy veteran, has sought to appeal to working-class voters attracted to Trump as he advocated for the protection of abortion rights by Congress and federal legalization of marijuana.

Young has highlighted the Senate’s work, including its commitment to provide billions in federal money to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip factories in the United States against an ambitious China.

