Indiana teacher with ‘kill list’ charged with intimidation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) – A fifth grade teacher at a school in northwestern Indiana was charged Friday with felony harassment after telling a student she had a “death list” of students and staff, authorities said.

Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith communicated “a threat to commit murder,” according to Lake County court documents.

Officials from her school, St. Stanislaus in East Chicago, immediately confronted her and escorted her out of the building when they learned of the threat Wednesday afternoon, Diocese Gary said in a message to parents.

When asked on Wednesday why she wanted to commit suicide and others, Carrasquillo reportedly told school officials: “I have mental health problems and sometimes the kids don’t listen in class. I was also traumatized when I went to high school.”

It was not clear whether Carrasquillo has a lawyer who can comment on the allegations against her.

The threats came to light when a counselor above a fifth grader said as she was escorted to her class for recess detention, “I heard Ms. Carrasquillo wants to kill herself and has a list.”

The student reportedly said that Carrasquillo made the threat directly against him and told the student that he was on the list.

The principal and a deputy principal said Carrasquillo gave them the name of one student on the “death list,” but she did not disclose all the names, a court document said.

Carrasquillo is said to have told school officials “she was just kidding about it.”

Classes were held remotely on Friday and students were given access to a school counselor, the diocese said.

“We are deeply saddened by this event,” the diocese said. “School safety is a top priority at our schools.”

East Chicago police said they are getting an urgent arrest warrant for the teacher from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office. She was arrested at her home on Thursday morning.

She was not in custody Friday, online court records show.

