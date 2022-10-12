Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an injunction preventing the state from imposing a Republican-backed abortion ban while considering whether it violates the state constitution.

The court said in the order it took over an appeal against a judge’s decision last month that: blocked the law a week after it came into effect. It rejected a request from the attorney general’s office to override the provisional injunction, and set a hearing on the lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators for Jan. 12.

Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon blocked enforcement of the law, writing that “there is a reasonable chance that this significant limitation on personal autonomy violates the freedom guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

The ban was approved by the Republican-dominated state legislature on Aug. 5 and signed by GOP Governor Eric Holcomb. That made Indiana the first state to impose stricter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court abolished federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

The five-member Supreme Court, all of whom are appointed by Republican governors, did not explain their decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which represents abortion clinics, filed the lawsuit on August 31. It argued that the ban would “ban the vast majority of abortions in Indiana and as such will have a devastating and irreparable impact on plaintiffs and, most importantly, their patients and clients.”

Ken Falk, the legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, pointed to the statement of the state’s rights, including “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” in fight in court that it included a right to privacy and to make decisions about whether or not to have children.

The state attorney general’s office said the court must uphold the ban, saying its arguments against it are based on a “new, unwritten, historically unsupported right to abortion” in the state constitution.

The attorney general’s office had asked the Supreme Court to take over the case, ignoring the typical intermediate step considered by the appeals court.

Neither the ACLU nor the attorney general’s office immediately commented on the court’s action.

The Indiana ban was intended to replace state laws that generally banned abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy and severely restrict abortions after the 13th week. The ban includes exceptions to allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest, before 10 weeks after conception; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; and if a fetus is diagnosed with a fatal abnormality.

Whether the Indiana Constitution protects abortion rights is undecided.

A decision by the state appeals court in 2004 said privacy was a core value under the state constitution that extended to all residents, including women seeking abortions. But the Indiana Supreme Court later overturned that ruling without examining whether the state constitution contained such a right.

Hanlon, a Republican first elected as a judge in the rural southern county of Indiana in 2014, wrote that the Indiana Constitution is “more explicit in affirming individual rights and limiting legislatures to interfere in personal affairs.” mixing” than the United States Constitution.

