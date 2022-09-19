Indiana police officer, 28, dies 5 weeks after she was shot in the head during a traffic stop

An Indiana police officer dies more than a month after being shot in the head during a traffic stop in August.

Officer Seara Burton, 28, died Sunday night at Reid Health surrounded by her family, according to Richmond Police Department.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with Agent Seara Burton’s family, colleagues, loved ones and the Richmond community she so nobly served,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

“Agent Burton devoted four years and her life to the Richmond Police Department and lived the oath she took to serve and protect to the fullest.”

Burton was shot in the head by Phillip Lee, 47, during a drug-related traffic stop on the evening of August 10. She would marry Sierra Neal nine days later.

Police led a procession outside the hospital on Monday with multiple police cars before and after Burton’s Hearse.

Local residents, hospital staff and officers lined the sidewalk to greet Burton on her final drive as her remains were returned to Dayton.

The public was invited to Barton’s last ride which took place on Monday at 1pm

The procession was led from I-75 North from Dayton and onto I-70 West

Escort for Agent Seara Burton

The late police officer was called to the 200 block of North 12th Street in August after Richmond’s police narcotics unit saw Lee stop at a garage where they speculated a drug deal might be taking place.

Phillip Lee, 47, was apprehended by the Richmond Narcotics Unit on Aug. 10 when Brev took an open-air sniff test and Lee pulled out a pistol and fired several times, hitting Burton in the head. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges

Burton and her K9 Brev tested Lee and his vehicle in the open air. The K9 indicated that narcotics were present, prompting Lee to grab his gun and shoot Burton multiple times.

Lee then fled before being shot by officers.

The police officer was flown to Miami Valley Hospital but was taken off a ventilator on Sept. 1 after her injuries were “irreparable,” Richmond police said.

Hospital staff and officers gathered for a walk of honor when Burton was rolled out of her room with a flag over her body.

Burton’s K9 led the procession while others lined up against the wall to pay their respects.

She was then transferred to another facility where her organs were donated.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was taken off the ventilator on Thursday. This was her honor walk before donating her organs. Friday morning the chief says she is still alive. Her wife, family and friends are by her side. Agent Burton was shot while on duty 3 weeks ago.

Neal, Burton’s fiancée, posted a previous video of the officer holding her hand on Sunday.

The couple was supposed to get married on August 19, but never arrived on the island as they had suggested.

Instead, on August 20, Neal dressed in her lace wedding dress and walked “off the island”—down the hospital corridor—and into Burton’s room.

“This walk should have looked very different, but I will always be grateful that we can still celebrate,” Neal wrote in the caption of a tear-jerking video.

“Even though it’s not legal on paper, you’re my wife.”

The couple had been dating since August 2021, according to Neal’s Facebook.

About 310 motorcyclists and 75 jeeps gathered on Sunday to honor Burton’s life in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“It’s hard not to be emotional, it’s hard not to be moved,” wrote Peter George facebook along with a video of the motorcyclist with child occupants.

“This is Richmond, this is Indiana, this is a small town in the US, where we say yes sir and yes ma’am – where we take care of each other, and where we stand with our first responders and a thin blue line. We will never stop believing in them, or in Seara. We will always support, encourage, honor and defend our local heroes.”

The travelers drove out of American Legion Post 65 to Fort Harrison.

Wayne and the Union County Police Department, along with the Richmond Police Department, help coordinate the trip.

Lee was charged with Burton’s death and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.