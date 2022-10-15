Indiana mom sentenced to 115 YEARS in prison after poisoning ex-boyfriend’s oatmeal with fentany

She and her daughter found Kelley unconscious and strangled him with his favorite tie and slammed his head on the floor.

Littlefield planned the murder for a while and tried to poison Frances Kelley several times before she was successful on January 15, 2021

Littlefield enlisted the help of her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon and her boyfriend Robert James Walker, who are now also in prison

An Indiana woman has been sentenced to 115 years in prison after being found guilty of poisoning her ex-boyfriend’s oatmeal and strangling her to death in a murderous conspiracy during a custody battle.

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was found guilty of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder after a seven-day trial in August.

Littlefield killed her ex-boyfriend, Francis Kelley, by strangling him after poisoning him with fentanyl, aided by her daughter and her daughter’s then-boyfriend.

Littlefield’s daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, 23, now serving a prison sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, along with ex-boyfriend Robert James Walker, 30, reportedly testified to the “horrifying details” of the conspiracy.

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, was sentenced to 115 years behind bars for orchestrating the brutal death of her ex-boyfriend, whom she poisoned with fentanyl before strangling

Logan Marie Runyon, 23, is serving a 26-year sentence for helping her mother kill Frances Kelley by strangling him with his favorite tie and hitting his head on the floor

Robert James Walker, 30, said Littlefield gave him $2,500 to hire a hit man to kill Kelley, but spent the money on drugs instead

Runyon is serving a 26-year sentence, while Walker was sentenced to 10 years. Both signed a plea agreement in the case.

Littlefield had been planning the murder for some time after a custody dispute over their two-year-old child.

Walker told police that Littlefield gave him $2,500 last year to kill Kelley, but he ended up using it to buy drugs.

Investigators say Littlefield attempted to kill Kelley last year by sneaking into his house in 2020 and slathering his soup with fentanyl before poisoning his oatmeal.

An exchange of text messages between Littlefield and the victim in January last year revealed that she was at his home the days before he died.

Frances Kelley was killed during a custody battle over his 2-year-old child with Littlefield. She poisoned his oatmeal and denied it when he told her the oatmeal ‘tasted funny’

The pair were discussing a custody hearing when Kelley texted, “Did you do something with the oatmeal in my fridge?”

Littlefield replied, ‘What the hell are you talking about????’

Kelley replied, “You were in my fridge last night and it tasted weird after a few bites and now I’m lightheaded.”

Kelley ate the oatmeal on the afternoon of January 15, 2021, and Littlefield and her daughter then found it on the floor.

They then used his favorite tie to strangle him and also slammed his head against the floor, causing blunt trauma to the head, left hand, elbow and knees.

Prosecutors say Kelley died of asphyxiation last year as a result of manual strangulation or neck compression, citing acute fentanyl intoxication as a contributing factor in his death.

The murder was put on the police radar when Kelley failed to pick up his daughter from a birthday party, and his body was found three days after he initially ate the oatmeal, along with a bag of cocaine under the couch.

Littlefield became a suspect after relatives told police she had allegedly previously talked about killing Kelley for the sake of their child.

She had previously claimed that Kelley was abusive.

During police interrogations, Walker told authorities that Littlefield had drugged Kelley by putting the fentanyl in his oatmeal.

Littlefield reportedly planned to blame her daughter for the murder.