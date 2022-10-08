Indiana man gets 65-year sentence for son’s murder, abuse

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – An Indiana man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for abusing his 12-year-old son and starving the boy.

Monroe Circuit Judge Christine Talley Haseman said Friday that nothing could represent the physical abuse and withholding of food and water that Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. has done to his young child, can justify.

Before making her decision, Haseman described the brutal treatment Eduardo Posso received and showed pictures of the boy taken just a few years apart.

By the time of his death in 2019, Eduardo was the size of a typical 4-year-old and had been beaten, beaten, kicked, shocked with a dog collar and chained up by his father and stepmother, Haseman said.

Posso’s behavior was “incomprehensible, horrific and cruel,” she said.

Posso pleaded guilty to murder in June and prosecutors agreed not to receive a life sentence without parole, along with dismissing charges of neglect, criminal detention and assault.

His wife, Dayana Medina-Flores, pleaded guilty to murder and received the same sentence in 2021, linked to the death of her stepson.

The Herald-Times reports that people sentenced in Indiana to the maximum prison term of 65 years for murder typically serve three-quarters of their sentences – about 49 years.

Posso’s attorney, public defender Kyle Duffer, said he will appeal the judge’s verdict.

