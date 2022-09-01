Indiana man charged with rape of sorority girl, 20, after ‘plying her with cannabis and alcohol’

An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with the rape of an Indiana University sorority who was later found dead in his parents’ home.

Eric Montgomery, 33, who has a “violent and extensive criminal history,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, was charged Tuesday with rape and supplying alcohol to a minor.

Avery McMillan, 20, was found unconscious in Montgomery’s bedroom at his parents’ home at 10 a.m. on August 17.

Hours earlier, according to her friends, she had been to a party where she drank alcohol. She was then seen stumbling through her apartment building in Bloomington for two hours, trying to get in without her keys.

A car, believed to be Montgomery’s, entered her parking garage at 5 a.m., where it stopped for nine minutes before taking off. McMillan was not seen on the property after the car left.

The 33-year-old admitted to having sex with her in the parking garage and then at his home.

20-year-old Avery McMillan died on the morning of August 17 after Monroe County Sheriff’s Officers found her unconscious and unresponsive. She gave her three doses of Narcan, but she didn’t recover

Eric Montgomery, 33, told police he had sex with McMillan in her building’s parking garage and the two drank and smoked weed together

Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sister Avery McMillan, 20, was ‘blown out and aggressive’ the night before her death after having too much to drink at a house party

After she was found, the sheriff’s officers gave her three cans of narcan, which is supposed to reverse the effects of opioids, but she did not respond.

McMillan’s roommate told police that the two college women had been to a house party the night before and that McMillan had drunk too much alcohol.

After they left the party, sorority student Zeta Tau Alpha became “confused and aggressive,” according to WISHTV News.

McMillan jumped out of the roommate’s car, leaving her wallet, keys, and identification behind.

Video footage recorded in the early morning hours of her death shows her kicking and punching the door of her apartment building and hitting the elevator buttons on the building’s elevator.

She tried to get into her house, it is believed.

She was then spotted in the parking garage and minutes later Montgomery’s beige Ford Crown Victoria emerged.

Montgomery told police he had sex with McMillan in the parking garage where he was drinking alcohol and smoking weed.

He told the police that he had given her the alcohol.

The news of McMillan’s death stunned her fraternity sisters.

“Very sad for our ZTA sister Avery,” Dinah Smith wrote on Facebook. ‘RIP beautiful young lady. She sends her family and friends her prayers and comforts.”

Avery McMillan, 20, an Indiana University sorority who died Aug. 17 after a night of excessive drinking

McMillan’s roommate said the two went to a house party the night before her death, where she got drunk and jumped out of her boyfriend’s car at night.

McMillan had been a cheerleader, and those who knew her remembered her enthusiasm and the effort she put into friendships.

“Avery was deliberately building relationships,” said Ella Gebke, president of the Zeta Tau Alpha chapter. “She went out of her way to be an engaged and present member of the chapter and did her best to get to know everyone.”

She was also remembered as a cut-up around college who cared about people.

“Avery was so funny and always the first to give a big hug. She remembered the details of your life and would ask how it went,” Sister Megan Dunbar recalled.

McMillan was found unconscious and unresponsive at Montgomery’s parents’ home in Bloomington, where Indiana University, seen here, is located.