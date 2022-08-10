Indiana home explosion leaves at least three people dead and 39 houses damaged after huge blast

Advertisement

Nearby security footage captured Wednesday when a massive house explosion killed three people and damaged at least 39 homes in the southern Indiana town of Evansville.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said there could be more victims as authorities have not yet completed their search.

“There could be other victims, we haven’t completed our search yet,” Connelly said, “the buildings aren’t safe to enter yet.”

A total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion around 1 p.m. Connelly said the department has not confirmed how many of the homes were occupied when the explosion happened, as “some were too unstable to enter.”

The identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin were notified, Dave Anson, deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating.

Three people were killed on Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana town of Evansville, authorities said.

“Debris is scattered over a 100-foot radius,” including “typical building materials” such as wood planks, window glass and insulation, Connelly said.

Aerial photos on social media show damage in a residential area with police and fire vehicles on the scene in Evansville, on the Kentucky border.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas company, was last called to the house in January 2018, Connelly said. CenterPoint released a statement saying it has “worked with first responders to secure the area.”

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, the state fire chief and other agencies as the investigation into this incident continues,” the utility said.

Another look at the N Weinbach explosion in #Evansville. This is from the site of the blast. The house has been reduced to complete rubble. You will see an adjacent house split in half. : Drew Strader Warning: language pic.twitter.com/JGYM01hgQ8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) August 10, 2022

Photos posted by the mayor show damage in a residential area with police and fire vehicles on the scene in Evansville, on the Kentucky border

Wednesday’s explosion was the second home explosion in the area in just over five years. An explosion at a house on June 27, 2017 killed two people and injured three others

Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies, about two and a half blocks from the explosion site, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the loud explosion and saw smoke.

“We thought a tree had fallen on the building or a car had hit the site,” Baumgart said. “Debris came down from the ceiling.”

She continued, “Everyone here ran out of the building right away. We thought the building would collapse.’

Evansville police posted a plea for footage of the incident on Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with those deeply involved in the explosion that occurred at N. Weinbach this afternoon,” they wrote.

“As more information becomes available, the respective investigating authorities will be able to provide more information.

N. Weinbach between Columbia and Oak Hill will be closed for the foreseeable future, plan an alternate route.

If anyone has footage of the incident, please forward a copy of the video to our detective unit at whunt@evansvillepolice.com.”

