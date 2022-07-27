Indiana doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim slams critics, threatens to sue AG

The Indiana doctor whose abortion on a 10-year-old girl was used as a talking point by the left and questioned by conservatives has hit back at her opponents, including the state attorney general, whom she is suing for defamation.

The story claims the unnamed girl was forced to have an abortion in Indiana after her home state of Ohio banned abortions, and was a flashpoint in the abortion rights debate after it was shared with a local newspaper by an unnamed source last month.

The story soon came under scrutiny — with pundits, politicians, news outlets, and even personalities clashing over its truth after the controversial overthrow of Roe vs. Wade last month.

However, those initial doubts were quickly dispelled after it was revealed that the rape had taken place and that a 27-year-old Ohio man had been charged with raping the girl.

Records went on to reveal that the abortion also took place days after the landmark ruling — and that Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard was the doctor who performed it.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday, Bernard criticized politicians and news outlets who questioned the truth of the story after the Supreme Court rejected federal abortion rights in June.

Scroll down for video:

dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana physician whose abortion on a 10-year-old girl was used as a talking point by the left and questioned by conservatives, hit back at her opponents — including the state’s attorney general — in an exclusive interview on CBS Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who, according to Indiana state records, had a 10-year-old rape victim have an abortion, tells those who question the authenticity of children who need abortions: “Come to my clinic for a day.” pic.twitter.com/6cD6kMgcKx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 26, 2022

“Come to my clinic for a day,” Bernard told CBS Evening News Norah O’Donnell when asked about those who accused her of making up the story — including AG Todd Rokita, who falsely said that she had not reported the procedure.

“Come and check out the care we provide every day,” the OBGYN continued. “The situations people find themselves in who need abortion care are some of the most difficult imaginable.

“And that’s why we as physicians can provide unimpeded care, that medical decisions must be made between a doctor and their patients.”

Due to privacy laws, as politicians and pundits — and even publications like The Washington Post — debated the story, Bernard had to keep quiet about the June 30 lawsuit.

Speaking to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell on Tuesday, Bernard criticized politicians and news outlets who questioned the truth of the story after the Supreme Court rejected federal abortion rights in June.

In early July, however, Ohio linked 27-year-old Columbus man Luis Fuentes to the rape, which police say took place on two separate occasions.

Documents obtained by the Washington Post further revealed that Dr. Bernard had reported the minor’s abortion before she was legally required to do so — contradicting television claims made by Rokita, who said he had received no documentation from government agencies that the abortion had been reported.

He also called Bernard an “abortion activist,” which cast doubt on him.

Bernard is now suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (pictured) for defamation after threatening to revoke her license after questioning the claims and investigating the Indianapolis physician.

Bernard, who told O’Donnell she felt threatened by the allegations, has since sued Indiana AG for defamation, saying the statements he made about her were false and damaging to her reputation.

“The situations people find themselves in who need abortion care are some of the most difficult imaginable.

“And that’s why we as physicians can provide unimpeded care, that medical decisions must be made between a doctor and their patients.”

Bernard, who told O’Donnell that she felt threatened, sued Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for defamation and said he made false statements about her after the June 30 case came to light.

Bernard also said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect not only abortions, but other reproductive health services, which she claimed could endanger women’s lives.

In early July, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Columbus man Luis Fuentes and linked him to the rape, confirming Bernard’s story

“If you take away the right to privacy from your medical decision-making, you end up in a situation where you don’t know where to go,” she said.

“And it makes it incredibly difficult, not just to provide abortion care, but complete reproductive health care.” You know, this affects our ability to miscarry.

“This will affect our ability to manage early pregnancy complications that could kill someone. This will affect our ability to provide infertility treatments, birth control, the list goes on.”

When asked what she would say to those who believe abortion is immoral, Bernard said their personal religious beliefs should not hinder others’ access to medical care.

“What I would say is that if you didn’t believe you were going to have an abortion, you wouldn’t have one,” she said.

“You cannot prevent other people from accessing the medical care they need based on your personal religious beliefs. You would never want someone to do that to you.’

Fuentes’ arrest, on July 13, came less than two weeks after the story surfaced, also just two days after Ohio’s Dave Yost said his office had heard nothing about the 10-year-old girl — who reportedly had left state to get the abortion.

Speaking to Fox News on July 12, Yost, a Republican, claimed there was “no biological evidence” of the case — and said no rape kit had been performed.

Five days after the girl allegedly identified Fuentes with authorities and weeks after a child services report was generated, Yost, 65, said the office is “working closely” with law enforcement and would have known about the incident if there was one. submitted.

“We are in regular contact with prosecutors and local police and sheriffs, nowhere in a whisper,” he told the agency.

Two days later, the case was almost confirmed, a smoldering egg in the faces of the various politicians, pundits, personalities and even news outlets who wondered if the story had been made up for political purposes.