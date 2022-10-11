INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters can begin casting early, in-person ballots Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election, in which Democrats seek opposition to the Republican-backed state ban on abortion passed over the summer.

Republicans in the tightest races largely avoid the abortion issue while emphasizing economic topics while trying to extend their dominance across the entire state and the General Assembly.

Republican US Senator Todd Young seeks re-election by adopting a forerunner strategy of mostly ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott ahead of their only televised debate scheduled for Sunday.

Democrats, meanwhile, are targeting the Indiana Secretary of State’s race, in which former Mike Pence Assistant Diego Morales won the Republican nomination despite leaving jobs in that office twice after being framed for poor job performance.

Here’s a look at top races on Indiana ballots:

US SENATE

Young entered the campaign with huge fundraising and organizational advantages over McDermott, who has been the mayor of Hammond, Indiana since 2004, but is little known outside of northwestern Indiana.

Indiana’s Senate race has not seen the tens of millions in outside spending it attracted four years ago when Republican Mike Braun defeated Democratic Senate Joe Donnelly and in 2016 when Young won the Senate seat over former Democratic Senate Evan Bayh.

Young avoided a primary challenge this year, despite not fully embracing Donald Trump’s presidency — and not getting Trump’s approval. Young voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, but voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s election win.

McDermott, a lawyer and US Navy veteran, has sought to appeal to working-class voters attracted to Trump as he advocated for the protection of abortion rights by Congress and federal legalization of marijuana.

The lack of national groups spending money in the race as Democrats and Republicans fight fiercely for control of the current 50-50 Senate makes it difficult to view Young as vulnerable, even though the abortion issue is a wildcard, said Paul Helmke, the former Republican mayor of Fort Wayne and United States Senate candidate in 1998.

“It could be something that gives a new spark to Democrats in the state,” said Helmke, now a public affairs professor at Indiana University. “But whether that’s enough to overcome the strong Republican mindset is hard to say.”

SECRETARY OF STATE

Morales won Republican nomination to become Indiana’s top election agency after speaking push for stricter state voting restrictions and calling the 2020 presidential election a “scam” while pointing out baseless claims Trump and his allies have made about other states.

Democrats criticize Morales as an “election denier” and see an opportunity to beat him by pointing out that he will leave the low secretary of state jobs in 2009 and 2011. after writing work performance.

Morales returned to the state government as an assistant to Pence’s gubernatorial staff until Pence left in 2017 to become Trump’s vice president.

Democratic nominee Destiny Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel, says Morales is “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on ameliorating Indiana’s low-turnout problems. Libertarian Jeff Maurer, who is also on the ballot, is calling for improved paper versions of all ballots and independent auditing of the ballots in all provinces.

OUR HOME SEATS

Republicans face their first serious challenge in decades to Indiana’s northwest congressional district, which has long been a Democratic stronghold.

US Air Force black veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green challenges Democratic Representative Frank Mrvan, who won his first term in 2020 in the 1st district, which lies along the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Indiana. Democrats have typically won there by wide margins, but Trump bridged the gap by appealing to working-class voters in the district that has some of the country’s largest steel mills.

Green, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana Air National Guard, touted himself as a Trump supporter during the Republican primary. Democrats have focused much of their criticism on her opposition to abortion rights.

STATE LEGISLATION

Democrats are trying to gain enough state seats in the legislature to break the Republican supermajorities that have left Democrats largely powerless against conservative proposals like the abortion ban that has been blocked by a court order. Democrats must win five seats in the 100-person House needed to break the two-thirds majority that allows Republicans to act even when no Democrats are present.

New neighborhood maps in effect with this election, most of the current Republican legislators are protecting, but the Democrats are targeting some Republican-occupied seats in the northern suburbs of Indianapolis and in the South Bend and Fort Wayne areas.

Democratic state chairman Mike Schmuhl said the abortion ban is an example of “overstepping the government” as a result of the decade-long Republican legislative supermajority.

“I think that really crystallizes things for people,” Schmuhl said. “That something so personal that really should be between a woman, her family, her faith, her doctor makes Republican politicians step in front of those people a little bit and say, ‘Oh no, we’re going to make those decisions for you.'”

