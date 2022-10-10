Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

NEW DELHI (AP) – Mulayam Singh Yadav, India’s former defense minister and a veteran socialist leader, died in hospital on Monday after a long illness. He was 82.

Yadav was admitted to a private hospital near Delhi for more than two weeks before his death was announced by his son Akhilesh Yadav, the political heir to his Samajwadi party that rules India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh.

“My respected father and everyone’s leader is gone,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Yadav “a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems.”

“As defense minister, he worked for a stronger India,” Modi tweeted.

Three-time prime minister of India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was a former wrestler who rose into politics in the 1980s when a federally appointed commission created to identify the country’s “socially backward classes” sparked a nationwide agitation. . . It was during these protests that Yadav emerged as a socialist leader by defending the demands of the so-called backward castes and religious minorities.

In 1990, when Yadav was the chief minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh, he ordered police to shoot at Hindu protesters in the northern city of Ayodhya as they marched towards the 16th-century Babri Mosque to reclaim it as a major temple. for the Hindu god Ram. At least 16 people were killed in police actions.

When the mosque was finally razed to the ground by Hindu mobs in 1992, sparking mass communal violence across India, Muslims honored Yadav for saving it two years earlier. The community became his party’s main voting bloc.

A year later, he became the state’s prime minister for the second time, having formed an alliance with a regional party after Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party gained ground on the back of Hindu nationalism.

In 1996, Yadav achieved national fame when he became India’s defense minister in a United Front coalition government.

In his long career, Yadav was known as an ally on all sides of the political spectrum and was often projected as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of India.

Though he never came close to being prime minister, his party remained a key partner of many coalition governments, as Uttar Pradesh sends the largest number of lawmakers to the lower house of the Indian parliament.

In 2012, Yadav handed over the leadership of his political party to his son, who became the state’s prime minister for five years.

His party was ousted from power in 2017 after Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party won the election and appointed Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath as the state’s prime minister, a feat he repeated earlier this year.

