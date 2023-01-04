Indian region with the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses recorded ZERO poaching by 2022

<!–

In an Indian region home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, zero poaching will be recorded in 2022 for the first time in 45 years.

Officials in Assam said no rhino poaching was taking place in the Kaziranga, Manas and Orang national parks or the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The horns are normally sold for a lot of money on the black market because of their purported medicinal properties.

Between 2000 and 2021, 191 rhinos were poached in the state, with 27 rhinos killed in 2014 alone.

By 2020 and 2021, the number had shrunk to two rhino deaths per year after a concerted effort by the state’s forest rangers and police forces.

The last recorded year without poaching was 1977.

Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took office in May 2021, made zero tolerance towards rhino poaching one of his top priorities.

A special task force was set up the following month, headed by Special Director General of Police GP Singh.

Previously, police and forestry departments worked separately to tackle crimes against wildlife, but for the first time efforts to combat poaching have been coordinated.

Chief wildlife guard MK Yadava told the Hindu times: ‘We have information from both forest and police sources about poachers’ activities and movements, which helps with action against them.’

A database of known poachers, past incidents, and entrances and exits to the game parks was created, and local boatmen became friends with the authorities.

When a poacher enters a nature reserve, an alarm goes off on his phone.

Singh said, “Watchtowers with CCTV cameras were built at specific locations and armed police and forestry commandos were equipped with advanced weapons, wireless sets, drones and night vision cameras.”

On full moon nights, when poachers often launch attacks due to visibility, patrolling intensified.

In Assam, 58 people were arrested last year for rhino poaching, while four others were killed in action with police.

The state is home to about 2,895 one-horned rhinoceroses, the world’s largest population of the endangered animal.

There is an international ban on rhino horn trade, but poachers often target them for their value.

The one-horned rhinoceros once spread across the Indo-Gangetic plain, but their numbers were greatly reduced by hunting.

There are five different species of rhinoceroses and they are all endangered to some degree. Although poaching drastically reduced their numbers in the 1900s, numbers have steadily increased in recent years.