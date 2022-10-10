Indian minister says Ukraine war serves no one’s interests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said Russia’s war on Ukraine “doesn’t serve anyone’s interests,” but declined to say whether his government will pass the General Assembly motion of the United States. United Nations would support condemning the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Moscow.

Jaishankar spoke at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday after a bilateral meeting in the parliament building where the war in Ukraine was discussed.

“We have been very clear against the conflict in Ukraine. We believe that this conflict is not in anyone’s interest. Neither the participants nor even the international community,” Jaishankar said.

“As a country of the Global South, we have seen firsthand how much it has affected low-income countriesthe challenges they face in terms of fuel and food and fertilizers,” he added.

Asked whether India this week would support the UN movement condemning Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Jaishankar replied: “Out of prudence and policy, we do not predict our votes in advance.”

India is an important market for Russian-made weapons.

India’s relationship with Russia has “certainly served our interests well,” Jaishankar said.

Wong said she welcomed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words to Russian President Vladimir Putin last month: “The present era is not of war.”

“As Prime Minister Modi has told Putin, this is not the time for war,” Wong said.

One of the reasons India relied so heavily on Russian weapons was that “Western countries have not supplied weapons to India for decades and basically saw a military dictatorship next to us as the preferred partner,” Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.

Australian and Indian ministers agreed that disagreements over Russia did not undermine the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a partnership that also involves the United States and Japan, better known as the Quad.

“I think the Quad functions extremely well,” Wong said. “I think the level of strategic trust and strategic consistency between Quad partners is deep and solid.”

