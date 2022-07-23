WhatsNew2Day
Indian minister, 48, drinks dirty water from river to show locals it’s safe then falls ill

By Jacky

Well that was disappointing! Indian minister, 48, drinks dirty water from ‘holy’ river polluted with sewage to show locals it’s safe… before being rushed to hospital after falling ill

  • Bhagwant Mann, the prime minister of Punjab, showed off clean river water
  • Mann bent over and filled a glass of water and drank it in front of supporters
  • A few days after drinking the glass, Mann complained of severe abdominal pain

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

An Indian minister who drank a glass of dirty water from a ‘holy’ river to prove to locals that it is safe was hospitalized after falling ill.

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, was flown to New Delhi after downing the polluted waters of the Kali Bein.

Video of Mann scooping up a glass of water and drinking the filthy liquid inside has since gone viral.

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, was next to a holy man when he decided to demonstrate the cleanliness of the river

Mann stooped confidentially to fill his glass before publicly drinking the water from the river

Mann stooped confidentially to fill his glass before publicly drinking the water from the river

Mann stooped confidentially to fill his glass before publicly drinking the water from the river

A few days after drinking the water, Mann began complaining of stomach pains.

He was taken to the Apollo Indraprastha Hospital in Sarita Vihar and was admitted overnight.

Doctors said Mann had developed an infection and was being treated by a multidisciplinary team.

According to New Indian Expressonce medics completed a series of tests on the minister before he was released from the hospital.

A few days after drinking the water, Mann started complaining of stomach ache

A few days after drinking the water, Mann started complaining of stomach ache

