Indian Ladder Farms hosts a New Year’s Eve bonfire

ALTAMONT, NY (NEWS10) — Now that Christmas is over, how long should you keep your tree? Some might say to delete it immediately and others want to hold on to the Christmas spirit for another couple of weeks. Indian Stair Farms think the New Years is the perfect time to take down the tree and bring it to your New Year’s Eve bonfire to light up the last night of 2022.

Indian Ladder Farms and ILF Cidery & Brewery are hosting their now-annual New Year’s Eve bonfire this Saturday, December 31. Those interested are invited to bring their Christmas trees to burn on the fire and keep it burning all night. Each tree wins a free drink. Tree delivery begins at 5 pm with music at 8 pm Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road in Altamont.