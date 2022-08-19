Indian gang ‘ran fake police station out of a hotel for EIGHT MONTHS’

<!–

An Indian gang ran a fake police station for eight months to extort bribes from locals, police claimed.

The fake outfit consisted of six people in fake uniforms operating from a hotel in the city of Banka, Bihar state in northeast India, just 500 meters from a real police shop.

The ‘officers’ told locals they could solve problems ranging from registering criminal reports to applying for social housing and even getting jobs in the police force, taking payments of between £1 and more than £10. demanded to make this possible.

Six people are accused of using fake police uniforms (left) to impersonate police and extorting bribes from locals in the northeastern Indian city of Banka

In fact, all the paperwork was just dumped at their “headquarters” and the gang took the payments.

They also paid people from the largely rural area a daily wage of around £5 to impersonate other police officers working at the station.

The gang was only caught earlier this week after a real officer saw that one of the fake cops was carrying a non-standard handgun.

Shambhu Yadav, head of the actual police station in Banka, said he stopped Anita Devi Murmu, 25, and ‘colleague’ Aakash Kumar Manjhi, 27, as they walked back to the hotel from a site where a shopping center was being built. built.

Yadav said the pair had harassed shop owners at the government-funded site and told them to report to the local police station to have properties assigned to them.

Shambhu Yadav, the city’s real-life police chief, caught the gang after noticing that one of their “officers” was carrying a non-standard gun on her hip

When Yadav asked the couple where they were based in the city, he said they were getting evasive, so he took them for further questioning.

At the time, they admitted that they were operating from a “station” nearby.

Police raided the hotel and arrested three other people: Ramesh Kumar, Wakil Kumar and Julie Kumari Manjhi.

A sixth suspect and the suspected leader of the gang, Bola Yadav – who has no relationship with the actual police chief – is still wanted.

The arrested members of the gang have denied their wrongdoing, saying they believed they had real jobs with the police.

But agents who raided their “mail” found 40 electoral cards used to apply for development plans, and 500 social housing applications that had not been posted as they should have been.

The fake police station was run from a hotel just 500 meters from the city’s real police station (pictured)

“We have heard cases of fake cops or investigating officers in the country. This is the first time we hear of a fake police station,” a real police officer told local media.

Corruption in India is common, and even real members of the police and armed forces demand money to carry out their duties.

That, coupled with widespread respect for uniformed authorities and poor governance, which means it’s hard to track real cops, means people often pretend to be cops to make money.

In June, the son of a retired police officer, P. Madan Kumar, reportedly had a police jeep equipped with sirens and disguised as an officer to rob nearly two million rupees from unsuspecting locals in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.