Indian boy, 12, ‘raped by four friends who stuck rod into genitals before beating him with bricks’

A 12-year-old boy “was raped by four friends who put a rod in his genitals before hitting him with stones” in a horrific attack.

The boy was reportedly taken to hospital in critical condition after the incident last Sunday in the Seelampur district of Delhi, India.

It came to light when a woman told the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) that her son had been “sexually assaulted.”

According to its report, the group had inserted the rod into his genitals before being beaten with stones and rods.

Days later, the boy informed his parents, who immediately alerted the police, The sun reports.

Swait Maliwal, head of the DCW, tweeted: “In Delhi, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left half-dead after being beaten with sticks.”

A group of protesters demonstrate after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a group of men

She said the DCW has registered a report and that one of the suspects has been detained by the police.

But Maliwal said three of the suspects are still at large.

It comes as the rape crisis in India has resulted in an average of 86 cases per day.

Last month, a mother chopped off her boyfriend’s genitals with a kitchen knife to “teach him a lesson” after he tried to rape her daughter.

The 36-year-old mother came home just in time to catch her 32-year-old beau in the act of assaulting her daughter, 14, in the Mahevaganj area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, 160 kilometers east of New Delhi.

Activists hold placards as they take part in protest demonstration in New Delhi amid rape crisis in India

She has lived with him for the past two years since her alcoholic husband’s divorce.

And in June, a mother and her six-year-old daughter were raped by a group of men who offered them a ride home in northern India, police said.

The couple accepted the men’s promise to drive them back from the holy site of Piran Kaliyar, a holy site for Muslims and Hindus, on the banks of the Ganga Canal, Roorkee, in Uttarakhand province.