Indian-born Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, who helped launch the network in 1996, dies at age 64

Fox News Channel founder Uma Pemmaraju has died aged 64.

Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996.

At the time, she was the only Indian-American news anchor to reach the national level.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founders of the Fox News Channel who was on air the day it was launched.

‘Uma was an incredibly talented journalist and a warm and sweet person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our sincere condolences to her entire family,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Pemmaraju’s first role with the news channel was anchoring Fox News Now and Fox On Trends.

She then left the network, but rejoined the channel in 2003 as an anchor fill-in host.

Pemmaraju also hosted other programs on the cable network, including Fox News Live and The Fox Report, which interviewed many prominent newsmakers, including the Dalai Lama.

Born in India but raised in San Antonio, Texas, Pemmaraju moved there at age six and learned her journalism skills at local television stations in Dallas and then WBZ Boston.

She then moved to New York to help launch the Fox News Channel.

In a 1993 interview with the Boston GlobePemmaraju said she was trying to focus her coverage on stories about people without rights.

‘I am a channel to help other people. I don’t want to sound too sentimental. But that’s what matters to me. I want to use my celebrity to help people, to create something that needs to be done.”

Her interest in journalism started at a young age. Her grandfather was a newspaper publisher and as a child she kept a diary about the world news she had seen on television.

As a teenager and while studying, she worked for a local newspaper and television station.

Pemmaraju has received several Emmy awards for reporting and investigative journalism during her career.

When not in front of the camera, she also taught journalism at Emerson College in Boston and Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The cause of her death has not been made public.