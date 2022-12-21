Indian airline worker's furious mid-air row with passenger as she tells him to 'SHUT UP' [Video]

A male IndiGo crew member shouted ‘shut up I’m not your servant’ in the video

An Indian airline employee had a furious mid-air argument with a passenger, where she told him, “Shut up, I’m not your servant,” after he made her colleagues cry with his demands.

A female IndiGo crew member, who was reportedly working a flight from Istanbul to Delhi, told the passenger to stop “pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because of you” in an online shared video.

It came about after a dispute over the airline’s meal options for the passenger, while another crew member watched.

The woman said, “Please try to understand, there is a cart and the counted meals are lifted [on the plane]. We can only serve what your entry…”

The man interrupted her and said, “Why are you yelling?” and the crew member shouted back, ‘Because you’re yelling at us’.

She added, “I’m sorry sir, but that’s not how you talk to the crew. I listen to you peacefully with all due respect, but you must also respect the crew.”

The man asks how he disrespected the crew, and is told he was pointing his fingers.

As the argument escalates, the passenger shouts “shut up” to the woman, to which she replies, “Shut up, I’m sorry you can’t talk to me like that…I’m an employee, I’m not your servant .’

When the argument ended, the woman could be seen pulling a face mask over her nose and mouth and turning around.

An IndiGo spokesperson told MailOnlione: “We are aware of the incident that occurred on Flight 6E12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022.

“The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling on a codeshare connection.

“IndiGo is aware of the needs of its customers and it is our constant commitment to provide our customers with a courteous and hassle-free experience.

“We are investigating the incident and want to ensure that customer comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times.”

The airline added that the man had asked for a sandwich and the crew told him they would check if it was available, before he started shouting and a member of staff started crying, NTDV reported.

The clip received a mixed response when the video was shared on Twitter, with one commenter saying, “Hope IndiGo doesn’t rebuke the crew here.” Some of the passengers are unpleasant and it must have taken a lot of effort for her to collapse like that. She stood up for her fellow crew and deserves nothing but praise!’

Another said, ‘She’s quite right, she’s not his servant. Well done cabin crew!!!!!’

However, one commenter countered this view, saying, “Losing your temper in a customer-facing role is a no-no. She should have called the flight purser and if the pax [sic] was further disruptive, should have informed security before landing and put him on the no-fly list.”

‘I work in the hospitality industry even if the guest misbehaves, staff cannot [sic] going off the rails with the guest,” wrote another. “Ultimately, she should have managed to control her emotions and take control of the situation without yelling at the passenger, even if he was unruly.”