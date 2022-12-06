India women’s coach Ramesh Powar will step down

Powar has had two stints with the women’s team, the most recent of which was a mixed one. After taking the helm in May 2021, he oversaw the team’s run-up to the 2022 World Cup (50-overs), where they crashed out of the group stages with three wins in seven. More recently, however, the team finished as silver medalists behind Australia in the Commonwealth Games, before recording their first-ever white-ball series victory in England, when they beat the hosts 3–0 in the ODIs in September. His final streak with the team was a victory, with India storming to their seventh Asian Cup title in October.