India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin On The Charge As India Regain Control

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Shreyas Iyar and Ravichandran Ashwin held the key as India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second Test at Mirpur. With this win, India have clinched the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0. Chasing 145, Team India faced major blows after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan scalped five and two wickets respectively. Later, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a brilliant 71-run partnership and took Team India to victory by three wickets. Apart from them, Axar Patel also smashed 34 runs. For India, Axar scalped three wickets while Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets each. (SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI):KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI):Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Here are the Highlights of Day 4 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur

BAN vs IND: India beat Bangladesh And Ashwin does it again. He steals a boundary on Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery and takes Team India to a magnificent victory by three wickets over Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series.

December252022 10:50 (IST) BAN vs IND: SIX Ravichandran Ashwin smashes massive six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s delivery and changes the momentum of the game. He unleashes a shot over the deep mid-wicket and the ball goes sailing over the fence. IND 135/7 (46.1 overs)

December252022 10:29 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR Ravichandran Ashwin also joins the party and hits a boundary. Pacer Khaled Ahmed bowls a fiery delivery to Ashwin but he places the shot on the leg-side which dodges the wicketkeeper and crosses the boundary line. Team India back on track. IND 115/7 (42.3 overs)

December252022 10:21 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR Shreyas Iyer unleashes his fury and gets another boundary off Shakib Al Hasan. He fearlessly hits a shot over the deep mid-wicket and gets four runs. Team India inching closer to victory as they need 39 runs more to win. IND 106/7 (41 overs)

December252022 10:19 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR What a shot!!! Shreyas Iyer holds the fort for India as he smashes a beautiful boundary on Shakib Al Hasan’s delivery. He perfectly lofts the shot and gets four runs. IND 102/7 (40.4 overs)

December252022 10:10 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR India gets their first boundary after a long gap. Shreyas Iyer plays a square drive on Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s delivery and ball goes through the boundary ropes . India need more boundaries in order to release pressure and win the game. IND 93/7 (37.4 overs)

December252022 09:53 (IST) BAN vs IND: Ashwin dropped on 1 Ravichandran Ashwin turns out to be lucky as he gets dropped on 1 by Mominul Haque. India are in deep trouble as they face a regular fall of wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin need to stitch a partnership in order to clinch the victory. IND 81/7 (344 overs)

December252022 09:38 (IST) BAN vs IND: Wicket OUT!!! Mehidy Hasan Miraz does it again. The big man Axar Patel gets completely bamboozled by the delivery and the ball directly hits the stumps. Axar departs for 34 and Mehidy completes his 9th five-wicket haul. IND 74/7 (29.3 overs)

December252022 09:31 (IST) BAN vs IND: Wicket OUT!!! Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the star. He scalps the precious wicket of Rishabh Pant and completes his four-wicket haul. Pant completely fails to judge the delivery and ends up getting LBW. India in deep trouble now. IND 71/6 (28 overs)

December252022 09:24 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR Rishabh Pant joins the party and enters the crease with a bang. He hits a brilliant boundary on Shakib Al Hasan’s delivery to keep the momentum towards the Indian side. He perfectly times a reverse sweep towards the third man boundary. IND 68/5 (26.1 overs)

December252022 09:22 (IST) BAN vs IND: FOUR Axar Patel unleashes a powerful shot on Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s delivery and steals a boundary. He produces a shot over the deep mid-wicket and gets four runs. IND 64/5 (26 overs)

December252022 09:15 (IST) BAN vs IND: Wicket OUT!!! Big blow for India. Shakib Al Hasan provides Bangladesh with another breakthrough as he dismisses Jaydev Unadkat for 13. Unadkat tries to play a big shot on the delivery but the ball gets hit on his pads and he ends up getting LBW. Fifth wicket gone for India. IND 56/5 (24.4 overs)

December252022 09:08 (IST) BAN vs IND: SIX What a shot!!! Jaydev Unadkat joins the party and hammers Mehidy Hasan Miraz with a massive six. Unadkat places the shot over the deep mid-wicket and sends the ball straight into the crowd. IND 53/4 (23.4 overs)

December252022 09:02 (IST) BAN vs IND: We are underway The Day 4 of the second Test match India and Bangladesh begins. India will start the proceedings at 45/4 with Axar Patel (26*) and Jaydev Unadkat (3*) on the crease. India need 100 runs to win.

December252022 08:53 (IST) BAN vs IND: India need 100 runs to win After losing four big wickets on Day 3, Team India need 100 runs to win the second Test and the two-match series against Bangladesh. Currently, Axar Patel (26*) and Jaydev Unadkat (3*) are standing unbeaten at the crease.

December252022 08:51 (IST) BAN vs IND: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, straight from the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

