India to focus on health emergency prevention, preparedness, response during G20 Presidency

By Shalini Bhardwaj, New Delhi [India]Jan. 5 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that India will focus on emergency prevention and response through One Health and AMR during its G20 presidency.

“The health priorities of the G20 Presidency of India will be focused on – prevention, preparedness and response to emergencies,” said Mandaviya.

Using a One Health approach, it helps design, implement and monitor antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance programs, policies and research to provide evidence and promote cross-sector collaboration between public health, animal and environmental health sectors to achieve better public health outcomes.

India will aim to play a major role in bringing together discussions in multiple forums for Global Health Architecture and act as a facilitator to reduce fragmentation and duplication.

India will strive to play a proactive role by representing the Global South in the negotiations between the multilateral global health platforms.

The Union Minister also stressed the strengthening of cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector by creating a permanent platform for medical countermeasures and ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality and affordable diagnostic vaccines and therapies.

India is known as the pharmacy of the world. India will be able to use the agenda to promote globally distributed production of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics to manage future health emergencies.

India has exported medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries worldwide during the pandemic.

Currently, the availability of medical countermeasures is being linked to national security and India can ensure that it takes a proactive role in ensuring the health security of Global SouthLMICs.

Dr. Mandaviya also suggested site events such as Digital Health Workshop on collaborative research to expand access to medical countermeasures, medical value travel and holistic healthcare by providing universal health coverage and improving healthcare delivery.

India already has an established leadership position in Digital Health. The resolution on digital health in the 71st World Health Assembly was introduced by India, endorsed by World.

India has chaired the Global Digital Health Partnership, the largest intergovernmental body (33 countries as members) for Digital Health.

The use of Digital Health solutions such as Co-WIN, Telemedicine, COVID-19 India platform highlighted the benefits of data-driven insights and the use of technology for accessibility, ease of availability and affordability in healthcare delivery.

Notably, the 1st Health Working Group (HWG) meeting will commence from January 18 – 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; The second HWG meeting takes place from April 1719 in Goa; Third HWG June 4-6 in Hyderabad, Telangana and Fourth HWG Meeting and G20 Health Ministerial Meeting will be held August 17-19 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

India formally assumed the Presidency of the G-20 on 1 December 2022 and will hold it until 30 November 2023.

For India, an opportunity to set a healthcare agenda has been a priority area of ​​G20 deliberations since 2017.

The G20 now has health finance in its finance stream and health systems development in the Sherpa stream.

An annual G20 meeting of health ministers and a joint health and finance task force reflects the seriousness of the issue.

The 2017 Berlin Declaration of the G20 Health Ministers provided a composite approach aimed at pandemic preparedness, strengthening the health system and tackling antimicrobial resistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic added urgency to pandemic preparedness and the Indonesian presidency in 2022 made it the main focus. The Indian presidency must move these agendas forward. (ANI)