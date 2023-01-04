India seeks to speed up plans in Indian Ocean amid growing Chinese presence in region, say experts

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan. 4 (ANI): India is trying to accelerate plans in the Indian Ocean amid growing Chinese presence in the region. Indian aims to transform the Andaman and Nicobar Islands into a shipping and tourism hub with connections to Southeast Asia, reported The Star, a Malaysia-based publication.

At a recent meeting, Indian and Indonesian officials agreed to encourage “sailing tourism, cruise ship visits and interaction between tour operators” between the two countries to improve connectivity between the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh, where India is helping to develop the deep sea, to increase. port of Sabang.

Officials from both countries have agreed to help create opportunities for investors.

Strengthening ties between the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh, 150 km apart, is part of the shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific signed between the two countries in 2018, according to the report by The Star.

Rajiv Bhatia, retired Indian ambassador and Distinguished Fellow at Gateway House, a think tank, as quoted by The Star, said: “The broader context (of this cooperation) is closer political and economic ties. The idea is that there is deeper and closer cooperation, and for that infrastructure needs to be in place.” “India’s approach in the past (to Andaman and Nicobar Islands) used to be so restrictive, not to do any development of the area and not to allow foreign powers. there is an evolution in the mind,” Bhatia added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have a population of about 400,000 people, including indigenous tribes and Jarawas who inhabited the island for many years and lived off the land.

According to environmentalists, the proposed development would destroy ecologically and culturally sensitive areas of these islands.

The government’s ambitious infrastructure plan includes a recreational area, a movie town, a residential and tourism-specific economic zone, underwater resorts and beach hotels in Little Andaman, an island of about 707 square kilometers, according to The Star.

According to a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs in March 2022, the airport will be a joint military-civilian dual-use airport under the operational control of the Indian Navy, according to a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs in March 2022.

Recently, Mizzima News reported that the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum for Development Cooperation can be seen as yet another expansive effort by China to strengthen its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) by investing in ports and infrastructure in IOR countries, especially in South Asia.

According to the report, against the background of the recent setbacks faced by China in the region, including in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum is a clear attempt by Beijing to regain some of the lost ground. to win.

China, recognizing the strategic benefits of the IOR, has repeatedly said that the Indian Ocean is not India’s ocean. The country is looking to expand its economic, military and political influence in the region, the report said. (ANI)