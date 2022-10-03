India rests Mandhana and Renuka; Malaysia chooses to field first
Malaysia won the toss and asked India to hit first in the sixth match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India made four changes to the XI that played in their opening game, against Sri Lanka, with opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana, and pacesetter Renuka Singh Thakur all resting. They brought in opener S Meghana, batter Kiran Navgire, pacer Meghna Singh and left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
In the only previous meeting between the two sides, in the 2018 edition of the tournament, India defeated Malaysia by 142 runs.
India: 1 S Meghana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Kiran Navgire, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 D Hemalatha, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Meghana Singh, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Malaysia: 1 Winifred Duraisingam (capt), 2 Wan Julia (wk), 3 Mas Elysa, 4 Elsa Hunter, 5 Mahirah Izzati Ismail, 6 Ainna Hamizah Hashim, 7 Jamahidaya Intan, 8 Nur Arianna Natsya, 9 Sasha Azmi, 10 Noor Hayati Zakaria , 11 Nur Dania Syuhada