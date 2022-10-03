India rests Mandhana and Renuka; Malaysia chooses to field first

Toss Malaysia chose to bowl India

Malaysia won the toss and asked India to hit first in the sixth match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India made four changes to the XI that played in their opening game, against Sri Lanka, with opener Smriti Mandhana, all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana, and pacesetter Renuka Singh Thakur all resting. They brought in opener S Meghana, batter Kiran Navgire, pacer Meghna Singh and left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India starts out as favorites. They started the competition with a convincing 41-run win against Sri Lanka and are currently second on the points list behind Pakistan, who have won both matches. Malaysia, which is bottom of the table after losing their opening nine-wickets game to Pakistan, has made one change to the XI in play, with average bowling all-rounder Noor Hayati Zakaria replacing Aisya Eleesa with an average pace.

In the only previous meeting between the two sides, in the 2018 edition of the tournament, India defeated Malaysia by 142 runs.