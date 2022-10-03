India rests Kohli and Rahul as South Africa appears to recover

From the far east in Guwahati, the caravan rolls to the dead center in Indore. It’s a city that loves cricket so much that they packed the stands to watch Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turn back the clock during a netting session during the Road Safety Exhibition series two weeks ago.

It may be dead rubber, but that doesn’t mean much to India’s second-rate cities. They don’t get to see much live cricket so any match is much appreciated. The June (passion) is actually at a record high. Crickets from the region are recognized as never before. Two natives of Indore – Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan – have already made their debut in India. Another one – Rajat Patidar – could be on the list next week. Madhya Pradesh, of which Indore plays a major role in the field of cricket, are also winners of the Ranji Trophy. So the interest rate couldn’t be higher. Throw into the background of the T20 World Cup, and the lines between a dead rubber and a must-win blur even more.

South Africa has been attacked by India once with the ball and once with the bat. But they gave a good picture of themselves trying to climb Mount Everest as Miller’s breathtaking century brought South Africa close to India’s 237 and Tuesday is a chance to cross the line and bring some confidence to Australia.

India has continued to push boundaries as a batting unit, but with the ball, especially without Jasprit Bumrah, the puzzle pieces are not quite solved. Tuesday is their chance to grab the death bowling spot.

Given the short turnaround time, the game will be as much a test of the player’s fitness as it is of his skills. On to the twenty-two players then. Can they put on another spectacle less than 48 hours after the big party in Guwahati?

India: WWWWL (last five T20Is completed; most recent first)

South Africa: LLWWW

In the spotlight Four-baled duck in Thiruvananthapuram. Seven-ball duck in Guwahati. What does Indore have in store? The shape and approach of Temba Bavuma’s T20 have received a lot of attention. Debates raged over whether he is the best player to lead South Africa in this format. The fact that he failed to attract bids in the SA20 auction last month has made his struggle even worse. Some runs and confidence will be welcome on the way to Australia. In the Holkar stadium, a good field and small borders await. Can he turn the tide?

Arshdeep Singh is only 13 T20Is old but has already seen different ends of the emotional spectrum. At the Asian Cup, he was the focus of relentlessly trolling for a dropped catch in a tight match against Pakistan. He bounced back with great last overs, even if it didn’t translate into Indian wins. At Guwahati, he came in on the highest point of a three-wicket over to give India the win, but got his radar wrong and was split for 62 of his full quota. With a huge cloud over Bumrah, Arshdeep will do everything in his power to stay in the fray as India has many options.

Team news Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been given a short break to go home and recuperate before departing for the T20 World Cup on October 6. This could represent an opportunity for Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to get some batting time in between. Shahbaz Ahmed, the all-around batter, may also have a chance to make his debut in India.

India (probably): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Axar Patel, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Arshdeep Singh

South Africa will want to win and may not want to experiment too much. However, can they find a way to fit into Reeza Hendricks?

South Africa (probably): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw/Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidic