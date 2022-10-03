India rests Kohli and Rahul as South Africa appears to recover
Given the short turnaround time, the game will be as much a test of the player’s fitness as it is of his skills. On to the twenty-two players then. Can they put on another spectacle less than 48 hours after the big party in Guwahati?
India: WWWWL (last five T20Is completed; most recent first)
South Africa: LLWWW
In the spotlight
Four-baled duck in Thiruvananthapuram. Seven-ball duck in Guwahati. What does Indore have in store? The shape and approach of Temba Bavuma’s T20 have received a lot of attention. Debates raged over whether he is the best player to lead South Africa in this format. The fact that he failed to attract bids in the SA20 auction last month has made his struggle even worse. Some runs and confidence will be welcome on the way to Australia. In the Holkar stadium, a good field and small borders await. Can he turn the tide?
Team news
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been given a short break to go home and recuperate before departing for the T20 World Cup on October 6. This could represent an opportunity for Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to get some batting time in between. Shahbaz Ahmed, the all-around batter, may also have a chance to make his debut in India.
India (probably): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Axar Patel, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Arshdeep Singh
South Africa will want to win and may not want to experiment too much. However, can they find a way to fit into Reeza Hendricks?
South Africa (probably): 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw/Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidic
Location and conditions
Indore is known to supply batting belters. It is also one of the smallest lands in India. Is there more to say? Expect a high scoring encounter. In the second half, there could be a hint of dew that could make chasing the team easier.