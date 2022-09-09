India restricts rice exports as commodity prices surge

India imposed controls on exports of several varieties of rice on Friday, in a move likely to affect the global market for one of the most consumed staple foods as commodity prices rise sharply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country – the world’s largest rice exporter, accounting for about 40 percent of world trade – imposed a 20 percent levy on white rice, husked brown rice and semi-milled or milled rice. The restrictions do not apply to basmati rice, India’s best-known grain.

The Treasury Department announced the move late on Thursday, saying that “there are circumstances that make it necessary to take immediate action”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken steps to strengthen food security and limit inflation caused by the supply disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Ashok Gulati, a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said the export restrictions “would help tame domestic inflation in grains”.

“India exports almost 40 percent of world trade and that has driven prices down on the world market,” he said. “Part of this competitiveness comes from huge subsidies on fertilizer and power, and this is an attempt to recoup some of those subsidies.”

Monsoon rains in India have been uneven this year, raising concerns about a decline in rice production and higher food prices at a time when the cost of imported food is rising.

Inflation is around 7 percent, above the 4-6 percent target set by the Reserve Bank of India, which has raised borrowing rates three times this year to contain prices.

India imposed restrictions on wheat and sugar exports this year, but had not done so for rice, whose prices have not risen as quickly as some other foodstuffs.

India exported $8.8 billion worth of rice in fiscal year 2020-21, the last full year for which statistics are available. The largest markets for non-basmati rice were Nepal and Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Malaysia and West Africa.

Vietnam and Thailand are the second largest rice exporters and are expected to ramp up their own grain exports.

The Thai government came up with the idea of ​​developing a cartel this year with Vietnam and other Southeast Asian producers that would have increased their pricing power, but the plan has not materialized.