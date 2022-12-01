India PM Modi’s home state Gujarat votes in key regional election

Polls predicted that the BJP would comfortably hold power in the state despite criticism over inflation and unemployment.

Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is voting in local polls, and his Hindu nationalist party is expected to win a seventh consecutive term, but unexpected slips could usher in a tighter battle in national polls by 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not lost in the western industrial state since 1995, and Modi was prime minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was founded just a decade ago and has claimed power in Delhi and the state of Punjab, will become one of the main opposition parties in the state of more than 60 million people, at the expense of the Congress party.

The second phase of voting is on Monday and the results are expected on December 8.

In the last state election five years ago, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, while Congress won 77.

The BJP is expected to win 131 to 139 seats this time, ABP-CVoter predicted in November. The Congress could win 31 to 39 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party could take up to 15.

According to an India TV-Matrize poll, also conducted in November, the BJP could win up to 119 seats.

The AAP has promised voters subsidies on electricity bills and other bills in its bid to become the BJP’s main challenger.

Congress, on the other hand, launched a “unity march” across the country in September against what it calls “hatred and division,” hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some popularity.

The polls come a month after a suspension bridge collapse in the town of Morbi killed 135 people. The disaster angered people across the state, but analysts say it will not tarnish the BJP’s popularity in the polls.

The right-wing party also expects to emerge victorious in the parliamentary elections in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, held last month, the results of which will be announced on December 8.