India loses contact with budget Mars orbiter after eight years

India has lost contact with its Mars orbiter eight years after the low-cost probe made it the first Asian nation to have a spacecraft orbit around the red planet, the space agency said.

Though “designed for a six-month lifespan as a technology demonstrator, the Mars Orbiter Mission has lived in Mars orbit for about eight years with a range of significant scientific results,” the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said Monday.

The agency said in a statement that after an April solar eclipse cut off sunlight to the probe, its “propellant must have been exhausted” and that it has “reached the end of its life.”

Launched in 2013 before entering Mars orbit the following year, the probe made India one of the few countries to orbit the Red Planet, which includes Russia and the United States, as well as the European Union.

It came six years before China launched its Tianwen-1 mission, which included a rover vehicle on the planet’s surface.

India’s launch cost just 4.5 billion rupees ($73 million), less than one-sixth of the $455 million Mars probe launched shortly after by US space agency NASA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later joked that it cost even less than the 2013 Hollywood space blockbuster “Gravity” which was reportedly made for about $100 million.

The ISRO said the mission’s mission was, among other things, to gain insight into the composition of various gases in the Martian exosphere.

“The mission will always be regarded as a remarkable technological and scientific achievement in the history of planetary exploration,” it said.

India has strengthened its space program in recent years, including a manned mission with Russian support planned for 2023 or 2024.

In 2019, Modi touted India as a “space superpower” after it shot down a satellite into low Earth orbit, a move that drew criticism for the amount of “space junk” it created.

In the same year, India suffered a major setback when it lost contact with an unmanned spacecraft just before landing on the moon.

Experts say India can keep costs down by copying and adapting existing space technology to its own needs, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers earning a fraction of the wages of their foreign counterparts.

