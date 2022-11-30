India GDP halves in September quarter as COVID distortions fade

Economists warned that growth momentum could weaken in the December quarter due to higher interest rates, slowing exports.

India recorded annual economic growth of 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter, less than half of its 13.5 percent growth in the previous three months, as disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns faded in the Asia’s third largest economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the full fiscal year, which ends March 31, is likely to reach 6.8-7 percent, the government’s chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said after the publication.

That would be broadly in line with pre-COVID numbers before the pandemic lockdowns led to wild fluctuations.

The rate for the September quarter, the second of India’s fiscal year 2022/23, was just above the 6.2 percent economists had predicted in a Reuters poll.

However, economists warned that growth momentum could wane in the December quarter due to higher interest rates and slowing exports.

“Even as domestic growth drivers remain robust on the services side, weakening global demand amid tightening financial conditions remains the main risk to India’s growth outlook,” said Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Capital.

The Reserve Bank of India has hiked rates by 1.9 percent since May this year and will raise rates again when its monetary policy committee meets in early December.

Slowing global growth is also starting to hurt exports, which fell 17 percent in October more than a year ago.

India’s central bank has forecast GDP growth for the 12 months to March 31, 2023 at 7 percent, but economists see a risk of a downward trend in these forecasts.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference ahead of the release, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she is looking forward to “a very good…growing Indian economy this year and the next”, driven in part by capital spending.

Government capital spending rose more than 40 percent in the September quarter as the federal government increased spending on infrastructure, from roads to railroads.

Helped by catch-up demand, especially for services, private consumption grew by 9.7 percent year-on-year, while investment, an indicator of investment, grew by 10 percent annually.

“Supply-side services and demand-side investment would continue to be the main drivers of growth,” said Sujan Hazra, chief economist at Anand Rathi.

Among the major sectors, agricultural production increased by 4.6 percent, while output fell by 4.3 percent and the job-generating construction sector saw an annual increase of 6.6 percent.

“In the case of manufacturing, it has clearly been impacted by the low growth for the small business sector and the fall in profits that has eroded value added for the organized sector,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.