India field first in 40-overs-a-side contest in Lucknow

Toss India chose to bowl against South Africa

Shikhar Dhawan chose to hunt in a first ODI with little rain against South Africa in Lucknow. The toss was delayed two and a half hours after continued showers and the ODI has been reduced to a 40 overs-a-side match, with each bowler allowed to have a maximum of eight overs.

India has opted for just five bowling options, with two specialist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, on ODI debut, and no room for T20 World Cup hopeful Deepak Chahar. There was also no place for Rajat Patidar or Rahul Tripathi, but Ruturaj Gaikwad got his first ODI cap.

South Africa went in with a familiar-looking XI, albeit without the injured Dwaine Pretorius, who has been ruled out with a broken left thumb. Pretorius will also miss the Men’s T20 World Cup, with a replacement to be named in the coming days.

Wayne Parnell has been favored over Andile Phehluwayo in the role of all-rounder. South Africa also went in with both specialist spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, and their first-choice, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, looking for World Cup Super League points.

South Africa is eleventh on the points list and runs the risk of not automatically qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

india: 1 Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4 Ishan Kishan, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan