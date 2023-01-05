India choose to bowl and hand a debut to Tripathi

India chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka

India won the coin toss and chose to field first in the second T20I at MCA stadium in Pune.

India captain Hardik Pandya expected the surface to remain the same throughout the match and suggested dew as one of the reasons why he chose to field first.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, went with the same side from the first T20I. Dasun Shanaka, the captain, said he would have batted first given the history on the ground where teams batting first had the advantage.

India: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shivam Mavi, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal