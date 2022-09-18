WhatsNew2Day
India bowl with Jhulan Goswami back in XI; Capsey debuts for England

Throw away India chose to bowl vs England

Jhulan Goswami will play her first match in almost six months – which is also her last international series – as India opted to bowl in bright and sunny conditions in the opening ODI against England in Hove. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss that she preferred to know what target her side would be chasing. It would be the first time in Goswami’s entire career of 202 ODIs that she would play without Mithali Raj in the XI.

India brought in a number of changes after losing the T20I series 2-1; Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh made it into the XI.

England gave a debut to 18-year-old batting all-rounder Alice Capsey, who scored two unbeaten knocks in the recent T20Is against India and had taken 2 for 17 before scoring 25 off 17 for the Oval Invincibles to help them win the Women’s A hundred earlier this month. England also made a few changes from the T20I side: Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb returned as openers in this format, Alice Davidson-Richards was another all-round option apart from Capsey and Sophia Dunkley, and Cross was joined by Issy Wong in tempo attack.

Amy Jones leads England again in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.

England 1 Emma Lamb, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (capt/wk), 7 Alice Davidson-Richards, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Issy Wong

India 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Rajeshwari 1 Mehkwaghna, 10 Rajeshwari 11 Mehkwaghna.

