India bowl with Jhulan Goswami back in XI; Capsey debuts for England

England gave a debut to 18-year-old batting all-rounder Alice Capsey, who scored two unbeaten knocks in the recent T20Is against India and had taken 2 for 17 before scoring 25 off 17 for the Oval Invincibles to help them win the Women’s A hundred earlier this month. England also made a few changes from the T20I side: Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb returned as openers in this format, Alice Davidson-Richards was another all-round option apart from Capsey and Sophia Dunkley, and Cross was joined by Issy Wong in tempo attack.