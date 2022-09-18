India bowl with Jhulan Goswami back in XI; Capsey debuts for England
Throw away India chose to bowl vs England
India brought in a number of changes after losing the T20I series 2-1; Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh made it into the XI.
Amy Jones leads England again in the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.
England 1 Emma Lamb, 2 Tammy Beaumont, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (capt/wk), 7 Alice Davidson-Richards, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Issy Wong
India 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Rajeshwari 1 Mehkwaghna, 10 Rajeshwari 11 Mehkwaghna.