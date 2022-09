India bowl with Jhulan Goswami back in XI; Capsey debuts for England

Jhulan Goswami will play her first match in almost six months – which is also her last international series – as India opted to bowl in bright and sunny conditions in the opening ODI against England in Hove. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss that she preferred to know what target her side would be chasing. It would be the first time in Goswami’s entire career of 202 ODIs that she would play without Mithali Raj in the XI