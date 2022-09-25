India bowl in series decider, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change each: India brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant, while Australia replaced Sean Abbott with Josh Inglis.
India once again believed in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which meant there was no room for off-spinner R Ashwin. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, India won an eight-over shootout in Nagpur to leave the series 1-1 to Hyderabad.
Australia captain Aaron Finch said he too would have preferred to bowl first on what looked like a “good wicket”.
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Daniel Sams, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Jasprit Yuzven Cha, 1.