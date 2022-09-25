India bowl in series decider, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Rishabh Pant

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to chase in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. Both teams made one change each: India brought back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant, while Australia replaced Sean Abbott with Josh Inglis.

India once again believed in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, which meant there was no room for off-spinner R Ashwin. After losing the first T20I in Mohali, India won an eight-over shootout in Nagpur to leave the series 1-1 to Hyderabad.