India bowl and bring Ashwin in; Bumrah out with back pain

Toss India choose to bowl South Africa

India and South Africa kicked off their final T20I series before the T20 World Cup, with home captain Rohit Sharma opting to bowl on a Thiruvananthapuram surface that looks set for plenty of runs and a fair amount of dew.

India has made four changes to their XI from their last outing. Jasprit Bumrah is gone with back pain, while Deepak Chahar replaces him. R Ashwin takes the place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh replace the two reassured players Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Tristan Stubbs, the most expensive purchase at the SA20 auction, comes in at number 6 with David Miller ahead of him. Reeza Hendricks makes way for captain Temba Bavuma, who is back in action after a three-month injury.

Both sides only play five bowlers, including two spinners. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are the left spinners, while Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell are the pacesetters for the visitors. For India, Harshal Patel, Chahar and Arshdeep make up the fast bowling line-up.

“I think it’s really important to keep doing what you’ve been doing, and keep that momentum with you,” Rohit said at the toss. “We have played good cricket and want to continue. When you win matches there is a lot of healthy atmosphere and we want to keep it. At the same time we want to tick all our boxes. This series gives us another perfect opportunity to fine-tune what is needed from the perspective of the team.

“The guys always enjoy a trip to India, you see the fans, you see the full crowd, something you don’t always see,” said Bavuma. “Good for me to be back too, I’ve been out of the running for a while too, it’s fun. The guys always enjoy a trip to India, you see the fans, you see the full crowd, something you don’t always sees Good that I’m back, I’ve also been out of circulation for a while, that’s nice.”

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 R Ashwin 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.