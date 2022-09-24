India, Australia look to sew up series and find death-bowling solutions

Large picture

An eight-overs-a-side sprint in Nagpur ended with India leveling the T20I series 1-1 thanks to some excellent bowling from Axar Patel and a superb display of batting from Rohit Sharma. But it is difficult for the two sides to get much out of the experience on Friday, other than to gain some insight into how to tactically prepare for a rain-shortened game in the World Cup.

India opted for the extra batter but Rishabh Pant was not even required and they only needed four specialist bowlers and Hardik Pandya in an eight-over game, a luxury they cannot afford in a normal 20-over a -side competition. The death-overs bowling remains a question mark, although Jasprit Bumrah’s return was welcome and he bowled superbly.

Australia are really experimenting on this tour with so many of their first choice players missing. They went even further than usual in Nagpur and picked an extra bowler for the first time since 2021, just to try something in case the pitch played differently than expected. However, that left them with a touch of batting as Axar bowled through Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.

But Matthew Wade’s incredible form and Aaron Finch finding some runs are positive signs. Adam Zampa also played an outstanding spell to once again prove himself as one of the best leg-spinners in T20 cricket.

But like India, Australia has a mortality problem. Nathan Ellis was injured and missed last night’s game, while Kane Richardson has a minor side niggle and will not play in the final T20I in Hyderabad. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Australia have not been able to rely on their big guns in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins at the death as often as they would have liked. They would like to find a solution to that problem before the WC.

“He’s really grown into the closing role” – Aaron Finch on Matthew Wade•BCCI

Form guide

India WLWLL (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)

Australia LWLWW

In the limelight

Harshal Patel have found the going tough in this series so far after being favored to bowl some of the tough overs as India search for a solution to their lack of death-over specialists. Wade in particular has proven to be a nemesis for Harshal. The dew factor in both matches has also not helped him execute his slower balls and yorkers under pressure. That won’t be a problem when he comes to Australia and bouncers with slower balls and short cutters are usually very effective on the true and dry surfaces there, especially with the big square boundaries at most venues barring Adelaide. But he and the India management would love a good tour just to raise the confidence level and lay down the fabric of India’s bowling unit.

Whisper it quietly, but is Pat Cummins still a lock-in in Australia’s best T20I bowling unit? In theory, it seems blasphemous to say it out loud. But his form since the start of the last IPL begs the question. It’s a small sample size of seven games, but his economy rate in that time is 10.91 and he’s only had one game where he’s conceded less than ten runs per over. over. The Australia management is confident that he can find his groove as he rarely gets an extended run in T20 cricket due to his Test duties. Part of the problem is that his Test match lengths don’t translate well in T20s and it takes him a while to adjust. The opponent feels that his natural length is the perfect stroke length in T20 cricket. He executed some excellent bouncers with slower balls last night in Nagpur. He will need to sharpen his execution of them and his yorkers ahead of the World Cup.

Pat Cummins showed some good slower ball variations in the second game•BCCI

Keep news

The teams should return to a more normal setup in Hyderabad. Pant is likely to make way as he was not required with the bat and India will need an extra bowler for a full game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems the logical choice to return. India could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin

Australia will go back to a seven-batter strategy, with Josh Inglis going straight back into the middle order. One of Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams will make way. If Ellis is fit, he will come straight back into the second. Australia can also be very cautious with Cummins and Hazlewood. Three games in six days, albeit one shortened by rain, and several long-haul flights are a recipe for injury. Any hint of tenderness in their thoroughbreds and they will be rested. But with Richardson unavailable, neither of them can rest.

Australia (probable): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis/Daniel Sams/Sean Abbott, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Stand and conditions

It has been three years since a T20 match was held in Hyderabad. There have been no IPL matches there since 2019 and the last match was a run fest between India and West Indies. So it could be another tough night for the bowlers. Virat Kohli will have fond memories walking through the gates. He averages 53.62 and strikes at 139.73 in ten matches there, including 94 not out off 50 against the West Indies.

The weather looks clear on Sunday evening after a dry day on Saturday.

Statistics and trivia

Caste may not be that important in Hyderabad. In the last 16 T20s dating back to the start of the 2018 IPL, that’s eight wins each for the teams batting first and second.

In his last four T20Is, Axar has taken eight wickets at an average of 8.62, with a strike rate of 9.7 and an economy rate of 5.3.

In his last eight T20I innings dating back to his World Cup semi-final heroics against Pakistan in 2021, Wade has scored 228 runs (dismissed only once) at a strike rate of 178.12.

Hazlewood is twice short of 50 T20I wickets. If he gets there on Friday, in what will be his 33rd T20I, he will better Starc’s Australian record of 40 matches.

Quotes

“He can bowl at any stage of the game. It gives me an advantage to use him, especially if I have four overs from him, to use him in the powerplay. It frees up some of our fast bowlers in the middle if I want to use that. So he brings a lot to the table. This guy has been playing cricket for so long and has done well for his franchise, India, it’s time he grabs those kinds of opportunities. And in the last two matches, what we saw is what Axar Patel is really all about. We are just waiting to see some of his batting skills as well.”

Rohit Sharma is full of praise for Axar Patel

“He’s such a quiet customer in the back end of the inning there. He’s really grown into that closing role. He’s either been at the top of the lineup or at the bottom, and I think he’s starting to do a wonderful piece of work down there.”

Aaron Finch on the sublime form of Matthew Wade