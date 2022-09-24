India, Australia look to sew up series and find death-bowling solutions
Large picture
Australia are really experimenting on this tour with so many of their first choice players missing. They went even further than usual in Nagpur and picked an extra bowler for the first time since 2021, just to try something in case the pitch played differently than expected. However, that left them with a touch of batting as Axar bowled through Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.
But like India, Australia has a mortality problem. Nathan Ellis was injured and missed last night’s game, while Kane Richardson has a minor side niggle and will not play in the final T20I in Hyderabad. In the absence of Mitchell Starc, Australia have not been able to rely on their big guns in Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins at the death as often as they would have liked. They would like to find a solution to that problem before the WC.
Form guide
India WLWLL (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)
Australia LWLWW
In the limelight
Keep news
The teams should return to a more normal setup in Hyderabad. Pant is likely to make way as he was not required with the bat and India will need an extra bowler for a full game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems the logical choice to return. India could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin
Australia will go back to a seven-batter strategy, with Josh Inglis going straight back into the middle order. One of Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams will make way. If Ellis is fit, he will come straight back into the second. Australia can also be very cautious with Cummins and Hazlewood. Three games in six days, albeit one shortened by rain, and several long-haul flights are a recipe for injury. Any hint of tenderness in their thoroughbreds and they will be rested. But with Richardson unavailable, neither of them can rest.
Australia (probable): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis/Daniel Sams/Sean Abbott, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Stand and conditions
The weather looks clear on Sunday evening after a dry day on Saturday.
Statistics and trivia
Quotes
“He can bowl at any stage of the game. It gives me an advantage to use him, especially if I have four overs from him, to use him in the powerplay. It frees up some of our fast bowlers in the middle if I want to use that. So he brings a lot to the table. This guy has been playing cricket for so long and has done well for his franchise, India, it’s time he grabs those kinds of opportunities. And in the last two matches, what we saw is what Axar Patel is really all about. We are just waiting to see some of his batting skills as well.”
Rohit Sharma is full of praise for Axar Patel
“He’s such a quiet customer in the back end of the inning there. He’s really grown into that closing role. He’s either been at the top of the lineup or at the bottom, and I think he’s starting to do a wonderful piece of work down there.”
Aaron Finch on the sublime form of Matthew Wade
Alex Malcolm is Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo