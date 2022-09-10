India and China undercut Russia’s oil sanctions pain

Indian and Chinese oil purchases have offset most of the decline in Russian shipments to Europe, raising questions about the impact of sanctions against Moscow that have led to rising energy bills for European consumers.

A Financial Times analysis of available data from Chinese and Indian customs statistics shows that countries imported 11 million tons more oil from Russia in the second quarter of 2022 than in the first quarter. Payments for Russian oil from the countries rose by $9 billion.

The largest volume growth came from India, where Russian oil imports rose from 0.66 million tons in the first quarter to 8.42 million tons in the second.

Following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the US, EU, UK, Canada and Japan imposed sanctions on Russia, paralyzing the financial system and banning imports of many of its goods.

But customers in China and India, the world’s most populous countries, continued to buy Russian oil and other commodities, such as coal and fertilizers.

China, already a major buyer of Russian crude oil before the war, bought 2 million barrels per day in May, an increase of 0.2-0.4 million per day compared to January and February.

Evidence of soaring shipments to India and China comes as the US is pushing importers of Russian oil, including New Delhi, to join the G7 in supporting a price cap to curtail Moscow’s revenues.

Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said India and China “took advantage of the market opportunities”.

“It is not a conscious desire to help Putin; it’s just a cynical, pragmatic way to use the situation for their own benefit,” Gabuev said. “But of course it creates a de facto cash flow that helps the Kremlin when exports to Europe are scaled back.”

India’s ports and coastal refineries are within easy reach of shipping routes of oil-exporting countries much closer than Russia, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

“My view of India buying larger amounts of Russian oil is that it is economically expedient,” said Biswajit Dhar, a professor at the Center for Economic Studies and Planning at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “In a situation where inflationary pressures and fertilizer shortages were disrupting all calculations, Russian stocks came in handy.”

Dhar said a “key factor” in India’s purchase was the neutrality of the war in Ukraine. Russia is also India’s largest arms supplier.

While information on India’s oil import market is opaque, analysts said they believed New Delhi also benefited from price cuts from Russia.

Since the invasion, Russian oil has traded at discounts of as much as $30 a barrel compared to Brent oil, the international benchmark. But the total income Russia receives is still higher than it was in 2021, as world prices have risen so sharply, with oil trade trading above $100 for the first time since 2014.

Chinese customs data suggests that current oil imports from Russia cost nearly the same as the smaller amount it bought before the war. As global oil prices rose during that period, the figures imply that sales were below prevailing market prices.

The unit value of imports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Oman – the other main sources of crude oil in China – rose to $800 per tonne in the second quarter, while import costs from Russia remained at $700 per tonne.

India has even seen a price cut compared to the pre-war period, trade statistics show. India’s oil imports from Russia averaged $790 a ton in the first quarter, but fell to $740 a ton in the second. The cost of imports from other sources increased over the same period.

“While we don’t know the exact level, Russia appears to be offering a significant discount on its oil,” said Neil Crosby, senior analyst in Vienna at OilX. “However, I don’t think many people in the market have seen any paperwork on these deals, so we can only draw conclusions.”

Despite the rebates, Russian oil companies can still benefit greatly, said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute for International Finance.

Profits at Tatneft, a major Russian oil producer, rose 52 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

Speaking at an economic forum on Wednesday, Putin claimed that Russia would have no problem selling its energy resources to non-Western buyers. While diverting gas supplies is difficult due to the constraints of the existing pipeline infrastructure, Russia has been more successful in maintaining oil sales.

“As for our resources,” Putin said, “you know, the demand for [for them] is so good in global markets that we have no problem selling them.”

Putin said Moscow would walk away from energy contracts and cut supplies if a price cap for Russian oil proposed by the G7 was imposed, and warned the West would be “frozen”.

“We will not supply gas, oil, coal, fuel oil – we will not supply anything,” he said.

Ribakova said: “The Russian authorities may be laughing now, but they will become extremely dependent on China and India for energy exports as Europe diverts from Russian gas for the next one to two years.

“This is why Russia is now using its leverage, because it knows it will soon cease to be as effective in the energy wars,” she said.

Additional reporting by Polina Ivanova

