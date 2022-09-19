India and Australia’s chance to fine tune their T20 World Cup plans

Large picture After the T20 World Cup 2021, India have played a total of 29 T20Is heading into this series. Australia, meanwhile, have only played nine. Regardless of their preparation, Australia could turn up in their usual confident fashion at the T20 World Cup – but this time they will be defending the title in their own backyard. And they have a lot to figure out compared to their better prepared opponents.

In an age of packed cricket calendars and schedules, it seems rather surprising that these two teams have not played each other in a T20I since December 2020. India won that away series 2-1, while Australia won the last T20I series they played. in India, in February 2019. Also, how can we forget to match in Mohali when Virat Kohli left Australia scoreless? Regardless of the format, meetings between these two countries have always been high-octane and largely competitive, and this series should be no different, provided Australia can overcome a few selection issues.

Their captain Aaron Finch’s recent form appears to be among the biggest concerns. Steven Smith’s medium strike rate has also raised questions about his place in the XI. And Australia are without the injured trio of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for this series, while David Warner has been rested. The team playing this series looks quite different from Australia’s first-choice World Cup team. But it gives Australia room to experiment with back-ups, but they also want to build a winning momentum. They have five more matches after this series – a two-match series against the West Indies and three T20Is against England at home – before the T20 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see how Tim David, who will be in Australian colors for the first time, fits into the international set-up. Australia are also likely to experiment with Josh Inglis, leaving him open alongside Finch. Finch said there will be a lot of “mixing and matching” ahead of the World Cup.

India, meanwhile, have had little time to find out what has worked for them, and more importantly, what hasn’t. They are back home after some travels, having won bilateral T20I series in Ireland, England and the Caribbean. But it was their latest preparation – for the Asia Cup – that left them with important takeaways.

After the Asia Cup Super 4’s exit, captain Rohit Sharma said India were “90-95% settled” ahead of the T20 World Cup. Their aggressive approach has largely worked well. Kohli finally hit form, so his place in the XI is – at least for now – no longer a debate. They enter the series with the strongest squad available and will primarily focus on making roles clearer.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel means that Hardik Pandya no longer needs to be the third seamer in the side. India will also want to see how they can use the likes of Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda better. Rohit was ready KL Rahul has his backing as an opener. As for Pant, India will hope that he does well in the series. India still have a home series against South Africa to go before the T20 World Cup to further determine their plans.

Form guide India WLLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Australia LWWWL

In the limelight All eyes will be on Tim David, who will look to showcase his power-hitting skills, this time in Australian colours. The Singapore-born batsman has impressed in various T20 competitions, most recently in the IPL as well, and will look to replicate his success on the international stage. Apart from his great batting skills, his ability to take on both spinners and quicks makes him a must-have in a T20 team. He averages 32.48 with a strike rate of 164.12 in T20s. He is likely to occupy the middle-order slot in Stoinis’ absence in this series. But Australia will not be able to accommodate him if both Stoinis and Marsh are fit when the World Cup begins. It’s Smith’s position that looks a bit vulnerable right now – but he also has a reputation for being the anchor of the XI – so it remains to be seen how Australia will fit David into their XI at the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant is yet to find his mojo in T20Is•Associated Press

Rishabh pants has not quite lived up to expectations in the T20 format. In T20Is since 2020, he has averaged just 27.63 and has hit at 129.95 in 32 innings. At the Asia Cup, Pant had to be brought into the XI in place of Dinesh Karthik following an injury to Ravindra Jadeja as India wanted a left-hander in the middle. But he could only score 17 and 14 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively in the Super 4s. Although Pant and Karthik in the squad gives them flexibility, it looks like India can only accommodate one of the two in the XI at the moment. Pant will have to bide his time in the middle in the upcoming T20I to get back into form before the T20 World Cup.

Keep news Umesh Yadav, who was initially scheduled to undergo rehabilitation for a quad injury in Bengaluru, has been called into the squad after Mohammed Shami tested positive for Covid-19. However, with the return of Bumrah and Harshal, it is unlikely that India will play Umesh in the XI.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant/ Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Deepak Chahar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

With Marsh absent, Smith will bat at number 3 against India. David looks set to make his Australia debut in the middle order. Australia are also likely to play Inglis – who has so far played at No.3 and in the middle order in T20Is – as an opener, pushing Matthew Wade down the order. Cameron Green, who has been impressive with the ball and the bat, has been brought back into the T20I squad – after playing a solitary game in April this year – and is also likely to find a place in the XI.

Australia (probable): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Josh Inglis, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Matthew Wade (wk), 6 Tim David, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Adam Zampa, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Sean Abbott

Stand and conditions

It is expected to be partly cloudy and humid in Mohali tomorrow with 25% chance of precipitation in the evening. In T20s since 2018, the chasing team has won seven out of 11 matches at the ground. On the eve of the match, Finch said the wicket had “a bit of grass on it”.

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Glenn Maxwell seven times in 15 encounters in T20s

Quotes

“… Only we know what role is expected of each person. Everyone is trying to do their best and not every time a player will succeed. And that’s the kind of environment we’ve created that the players are not afraid to play, or players are not afraid to make mistakes.”

KL Rahul on constant criticism from the outside

“The last thing you want to do is have an injury derail your whole campaign because you’re totally into playing a style of cricket or a team structure.”

Aaron Finch is open to experimenting with XI