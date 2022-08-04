Independent Dai Le REFUSES to support Labor’s climate change bill

Independent Dai Le has refused to support Labor’s climate change bill amid fears it will increase the cost of living.

The new MP for Fowler, who unexpectedly beat Kristina Keneally to win the previously safe Labor seat in Sydney’s west, said the bill does not detail how it will affect poor Aussies.

The bill, which will be passed with support from the Greens, sets an emissions reduction target of 43 percent by 2030 and net zero by 2050, and requires the then minister to report annually to parliament on the country’s progress.

The independent Dai Le (pictured on Wednesday) has refused to support Labor’s climate change bill amid fears it will increase the cost of living

Senior liberals have branded it a pointless virtue sign and Ms Le – the first refugee to become an MP – has also refused to support it, fearing it could increase the cost of living by increasing utility bills.

“I have decided to abstain from voting on the climate change bill until there are more details about how its implementation will affect low-income families in Fowler,” she said on Wednesday.

‘I do not consider the current climate law to be an emergency. Right now Australian families are in a real emergency, and we need to focus on low-income families struggling with high food, fuel and energy prices,” she said.

Labor has insisted that the transition to renewable energy will lower power prices over time, but has already withdrawn its election pledge to cut bills by $275 a year by 2025, amid rising energy costs this winter.

Ms Le, who is pushing for an extension of the fuel tax cut by 22 cents per liter after Sept. 28, said her priority will be to reduce the cost of living for the difficult Aussies as inflation rises in the June 6 quarter. reached 1 percent. the highest level since 2001.

Independent candidate Dai Le talks to voters at King Park Public School on Federal Election Day

“Right now we need to take action on the cost of living that cripples most Australian families,” she said.

“People are grappling with a cost of living emergency, we are dealing with rising fuel costs with no relief in sight.

“In my electorate, the median household income is 20 percent lower than in the rest of Australia, we need solutions now.”

Ms Le said she could not support a bill without understanding its implications for prices.

“The legislation as it stands is lacking in detail, meaning there is no certainty about electricity prices, there is no certainty about how we will achieve them.

“The current climate change bill lacks a vision of how it will affect our communities now,” she said.

Ms Le said she favors a ‘greener climate’ but prioritizes the cost of living.

On Thursday morning, the bill was being discussed in the House of Representatives and would be adopted with some changes.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said the bill was purely “symbolic”.

“I think a lot of what’s happening right now is symbolic, it’s like Labor and the Greens and others can sit there and pat themselves on the back and say what a great job we’ve done when they don’t see anything real and tangible.” delivered,” she told Sky News Australia.