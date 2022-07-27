Independence Day director Roland Emmerich is making a gladiatorial epic for Peacock

Roland Emmerich, the director behind disaster movies like Independence Day, the day after tomorrow, and moonfall, is making a “gladiator epic” series for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. The show, who will get the title Who are about to die, is based on the book of the same name by Daniel Mannix (which, incidentally, previously served as inspiration for Ridley Scotts gladiator). The series will be written by Robert Rodat, whose previous work includes: Saving Private Ryan.

Who are about to die is the first TV program created by Emmerich. Although he previously directed the 2012 TV movie dark horse, the director’s career was differently focused on the big screen, with a filmography brimming with summer blockbusters. It sounds like the goal is to keep these sensibilities on the big screen, despite the show being destined for streamers. This is how Peacock’s announcement post describes it:

Who are about to die is a large-scale drama set in the spectacular, complex and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports in ancient Rome. The series introduces an ensemble of diverse characters to the many strata of Roman society where sports, politics and business intersect and collide.

And don’t worry, as well as gladiator fights, Who are about to die will also feature the spectacle of chariot races, according to Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal television and streaming. Deadline reports that the budget for the series is around $140 million and that production will start in Italy early next year.