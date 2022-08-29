‘Incredibly rare’ sighting of a SWORDFISH in British waters: 10ft-long fish spotted in the Irish Sea

<!–

An ‘incredibly rare’ swordfish has been spotted in UK waters and is considered an indicator of rising sea temperatures.

The majestic 3 meter long fish – famous for its long pointed bill – was spotted in the sea five miles off the coast of the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea.

Swordfish are mostly found in the more tropical waters of the mid-Atlantic, Pacific, and Mediterranean.

The sighting was caught on camera Saturday by members of the charity Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.

Outreach and Education Manager Jen Adams said, “Suddenly we saw this huge animal leap out of the water.

‘I put on my binoculars and saw clearly that it wasn’t a dolphin and then recognized the long bill of a swordfish. There was no doubt.

“It was amazing to see and incredibly rare—something you wouldn’t expect in a million years.”

In addition to the warmer seas, the presence of the swordfish may be an indication of the healthy abundance of prey fish such as mackerel and herring in UK waters at present

swordfish, or Xiphias gladiusare known for their agility in the water, reaching speeds of up to 22 miles per hour.

They are thought to use their ‘sword’ to cut and injure prey, rather than spearing small fish, as is often believed.

They pose no threat to humans and are listed as a near threatened species on the IUCN Red List primarily due to overfishing.

Only five swordfish are believed to have been sighted in the British Isles, their rarity due to the cooler waters.

However, as ocean temperatures rise due to climate change, marine animals have been found to migrate into new territories and shrink in size as well.

In addition to the warmer sea, its presence could indicate the healthy abundance of prey fish such as mackerel and herring in British waters at the moment.

In recent years, there have been an increasing number of large game species such as bluefin tuna and blue and porbeagle sharks, as well as large groups of dolphins thought to be attracted to the huge stocks of smaller fish.

Conservationists at Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch were on a boat surveying the most common mammals when they encountered the unusual shape in the water.

They noted that its dorsal and tail fins had massive scars, most likely battle scars from fighting their prey

Mrs Adams added: ‘We’ve turned the engines off so we don’t deter it. After about ten minutes it reappeared and approached us.

“It was ten feet long and a third of it was the bill. It was huge.

‘Swordfish are offshore oceanic species found in the Northwest Atlantic and Mediterranean, not British coastal waters.

“I believe no more than five swordfish have been sighted in the UK.

“I have no idea what it was doing here. It baffled us.

‘Maybe it’s gone off course in search of food, they feed on oily fish like mackerel and herring.

‘We see a lot of large groups of about 200 dolphins this year and that is probably because there is a lot of food for them here. Perhaps that also applies to swordfish.’