Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
- WARNING, GRAPHIC CONTENT
- The incredibly rare en caul birth was recorded by doctors in Brazil on October 10
- Expectant mother Naiara Santos had a caesarean section to give birth to her twin girls
- While Rafaella was usually born first, her sister Isabella was then born a caul
- This means she was born while inside her amniotic sac, which normally ruptures
Incredible pictures have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac.
The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on October 10.
The tongue pregnant Naiara Santos needed a C-section to deliver her twin daughters.
This is the incredible moment little Isabella emerged into the world still inside her amitotic pouch
Heavily pregnant Naiara Santos gave birth to her twin daughters in west-central Brazil on October 10
Obstetrician Leandra Campos (right), who delivered the twins, described the event as ‘magical’ with little Isabella looking like she was ‘sleeping’ in her amniotic sac
Santos and daughters have been in hospital since birth but were expected to be discharged soon
While first twin Rafaella was born normally, doctors were stunned when her sister Isabella still emerged in her amniotic sac.
Known as an en caul birth, this phenomenon occurs in fewer than one in 80,000 births.
This is because the fluid-filled membrane normally breaks when a mother is about to go into labour, a process colloquially known as ‘the water breaking’.
Obstetrician Leandra Campos reportedly told local media: ‘It’s very magical.
‘Because before we burst the sac, the baby was just lying there sleeping not having to breathe and receiving everything through the umbilical cord.’
She added: ‘I’ve done other en caul births but this was the first time with the baby in the breech position. These births are rare.
‘You have to have a lot of technique so that they can still come out inside the sack. And this way we can see how they sit inside the stomach before they are born.’
Santos and daughters have been in hospital since birth but were expected to be discharged soon.
During a twin pregnancy, each baby may have their own individual amniotic sac.
Numerous myths and beliefs surround caul births, which are also called mermaid or veiled births.
One is that babies are somehow destined for greatness or will be lucky in life – with many historical figures said to have been born this way.
Another false belief is that those born a caul can never drown.
The amniotic sac is the jelly-like fluid sac that surrounds the fetus. It is made of two membranes, the amnion and the chorion.
Although thin, it is robust and holds an increasing amount of fluid throughout pregnancy, including fetal urine.
In an ‘en caul’ birth, the main priority is to break the sac to allow the baby to breathe as they may no longer have oxygen from being inside their mother.
What is a caul birth?
An en caul birth is when a baby is born with the amniotic sac intact.
The amniotic sac is a jelly-like container filled with fluid that helps cushion the baby against bumps and scratches during pregnancy.
It usually ruptures during labor, but in very rare cases it may remain intact.
Estimates put the number of single births at one in every 80,000.
It is more common in caesarean sections, where babies are pulled out of the womb via surgery, than in vaginal births.
The phenomenon is also more common in premature babies, as they are smaller with less likelihood of the sac rupturing during birth as a result.
After delivering a caul, a doctor will gently break open the sac to release the baby.
Being born a caul is not thought to be dangerous for a baby.