Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event

Incredible pictures have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac.

The tongue pregnant Naiara Santos needed a C-section to deliver her twin daughters.

This is the incredible moment little Isabella emerged into the world still inside her amitotic pouch

Obstetrician Leandra Campos (right), who delivered the twins, described the event as ‘magical’ with little Isabella looking like she was ‘sleeping’ in her amniotic sac

Santos and daughters have been in hospital since birth but were expected to be discharged soon

While first twin Rafaella was born normally, doctors were stunned when her sister Isabella still emerged in her amniotic sac.

Known as an en caul birth, this phenomenon occurs in fewer than one in 80,000 births.

This is because the fluid-filled membrane normally breaks when a mother is about to go into labour, a process colloquially known as ‘the water breaking’.

Obstetrician Leandra Campos reportedly told local media: ‘It’s very magical.

‘Because before we burst the sac, the baby was just lying there sleeping not having to breathe and receiving everything through the umbilical cord.’

She added: ‘I’ve done other en caul births but this was the first time with the baby in the breech position. These births are rare.

‘You have to have a lot of technique so that they can still come out inside the sack. And this way we can see how they sit inside the stomach before they are born.’

During a twin pregnancy, each baby may have their own individual amniotic sac.

Numerous myths and beliefs surround caul births, which are also called mermaid or veiled births.

One is that babies are somehow destined for greatness or will be lucky in life – with many historical figures said to have been born this way.

Another false belief is that those born a caul can never drown.

The amniotic sac is the jelly-like fluid sac that surrounds the fetus. It is made of two membranes, the amnion and the chorion.

Although thin, it is robust and holds an increasing amount of fluid throughout pregnancy, including fetal urine.

In an ‘en caul’ birth, the main priority is to break the sac to allow the baby to breathe as they may no longer have oxygen from being inside their mother.